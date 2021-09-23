Watch Now: New exhibit showcases unique landscapes of Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. — A new exhibit at The Arts Depot is recognizing local artists whose work showcases what makes this region unique.

“LoveWorks: Exploring the Best in Southwest Virginia and Neighboring States” is an exhibit featuring the work of gallery members of the as well as artists in the community.

Karen Moore, arts administrator at The Arts Depot, said as many as 35 pieces will be on display for viewing and purchase from Sept. 23 through Nov. 13 in the Spotlight Gallery.

An outdoor meet-the-artist reception is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 25.

According to Moore, recent exhibits that included the works of community artists have been a crowd-pleaser this year.

The gallery recently hosted two exhibits “Piecing It Together” and “Words That Inspire,” both of which included the artwork of both members and non-member artists.

“We enjoy the art shows that are open to all regional artists so much that we are planning on hosting another one in February 2022,” said Moore.

In the current exhibit, artists have an opportunity to become their own tour guides by creating artwork that shows off the best of this region.