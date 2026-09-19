Alert Special Weather Statement until SAT 9:00 AM EDT Sep 19, 2026 Sep 19, 2026 Updated 12 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patchy Dense Fog Affecting Morning CommuteWhat’s Happening:A dense fog advisory is in effect this morning, with visibility reduced to a half mile or less in some mountain areas. The fog is expected to lift between 9-10am.Affected Areas:I-81 between Chilhowie and ChristiansburgBlue Ridge regionI-64 in southeast West VirginiaWhat to Expect:Reduced visibility to a half mile or less in some areas.Fog lifting by mid-morning.Impacts: Travel disruptions and delays, particularly along major highways and mountain areas.Safety Tips: People are also reading… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Smyth man accused of forging military document A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Saltville readies for 55th Labor Day celebration David Hoffmann: Local news can bring communities together Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Virginia Tech's James Franklin values recruiting in Maryland Brandyn Hillman leads No. 25 Virginia football in blowout win over FCS Norfolk State Potential Hokie Johnson joins Indiana lawsuit in eligibility quest Kennedy Center board votes to close for renovations Be alert to rapidly changing visibilities while driving.Allow extra travel time to reach your destination safely.Use low-beam headlights and maintain a safe following distance.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or swvatoday.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Denmark leaders cautiously optimistic over Trump’s Greenland deal announcement Trump says United States and Denmark reach deal to bolster U.S. military in Greenland | Chapman-0900 Trump says United States and Denmark reach deal to bolster U.S. military in Greenland | Chapman-0900 Judge orders Trump to give 30-day notice before any demolition of Kennedy Center Judge orders Trump to give 30-day notice before any demolition of Kennedy Center Who Is Robert Kraft, The Pro-Israel Billionare Who Ousted Macklemore? Who Is Robert Kraft, The Pro-Israel Billionare Who Ousted Macklemore?