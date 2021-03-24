BREATHING ROOM: Essential helpers

As the term “essential worker” emerged in our common vernacular, we faced a virtual (and at some points, actual) lockdown as some workers critical to the function of public health, safety and well-being continued to work. Others remained at home, leveling the curve for the moment.

The label became a question of identity. Who is essential? What services are essential? What are the ramifications of determining which workers hold a heroic status in a battle against a raging virus?

In the 12 months since our nation’s leaders declared a public health emergency, we have witnessed what “essential” can and does mean. Not only frontline physicians, nurses, techs, respiratory therapists and environmental service team members but also case managers, grocery employees, volunteers, active-duty and National Guard members, educators, counselors and social workers are essential. Ultimately, we have all come to see the critical nature of each part of the whole. Not merely for economic purposes but for our social and practical well-being as individuals and communities.

March is Social Worker Month. With a theme connecting to their role as essential, let us celebrate the roles and capacities of those who provide critical support. Who are the social workers you have encountered? What are the positive impacts they make?