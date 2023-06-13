Her grandfather’s experiences as a solider in Vietnam and his subsequent PTSD inspired an occupational therapy student to help veterans. Now she and local veterans are working to help the community by getting adaptive equipment into the hands of people who need them.

Family has influenced Erikah Riley Shutters’ career path in multiple ways.

The John Battle High School graduate has long known she wanted to work in the medical field. She saw her mother work as a physical therapist and an aunt as a nurse. “Seeing these ladies in the medical field really inspired me to serve others,” Shutters said.

During her undergrad years, the Bristol, Virginia, resident studied exercise science at Emory & Henry. She earned that degree in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She wanted to pursue a graduate degree in occupational therapy because “OT takes caring to a more personal level and working with the client in a holistic manner.”

She applied to E&H’s School of Health Science and was accepted.

However, Shutters was hesitant. COVID was complicating all aspects of life. “I knew completing school would be very difficult and that I would have to work extra hard because of this,” she said.

Shutters turned to her grandfather for advice. Her mother was a single mom and she and her grandfather had grown quite close.

He told Shutters “to take the opportunity to further my education. He always told me that education is one thing nobody can ever take away from you. Therefore, I took the offer and started classes that following fall.”

Her relationship with her grandfather also helped Shutters learn about some of what veterans experience.

“Being so close to him I was able to learn about his war experiences and things he had to endure. The one place he always mentioned was the local VFW he was a part of. He loved that he could go there and share some of the experiences that were harder to talk about with others; he suffered from PTSD as many veterans do,” Shutters said.

He also argued, Shutters said, that “the members deserved more and could live a more well-rounded life with further knowledge of health…. He inspired me to work with the veteran population because he felt like they deserved to have more and enjoy all the things in life that make life good.”

In the spring of 2021, Shutters’ grandfather died. “I made a promise to him and commitment to myself that I would complete this project in remembrance of him and for the veteran population.”

Shutters, now in her final semester, is referring to her Capstone Project, “a 14-week 560-hour in-depth study of a topic selected by the student, which showcases the student’s skills, interests, and knowledge to further personal and professional growth.”

Shutters chose a health and wellness initiative for veterans focusing on Marion’s VFW post. “With this project,” she said, “I plan to market for new member enrollment, facilitate social activities/interaction, support, and further education knowledge and health literacy of members while also bringing awareness to the current members of community occupations and programs available in surrounding areas.”

During her work, Shutters learned that the VFW post has been given numerous pieces of adaptive equipment or devices such as canes, walkers, wheelchairs, hospital beds, bedside commodes, bath/shower chairs and the like.

The VFW, she said, wants to get the equipment into the hands of the people who need it most.

“Therefore,” Shutters said, “I had an idea to help the VFW clean and declutter some of the items as a part of my Capstone Project.”

This effort will culminate on Saturday, June 17, at the VFW post on Goolsby Street with a Scrub Day.

From 10 a.m. until noon, Shutters and her fellow OT and physical therapy students will work to “prepare the donated equipment for use. The goal is to get each piece of equipment as close to manufacturer new as possible. This will require deep cleaning and laundering, manual repairs, and possible replacement parts.”

They’ll also ensure that all the equipment is safe. “If we find that equipment is unsafe or cannot be fixed properly, we will dispose of it accordingly,” Shutters said.

Then, from noon until 2 p.m., the site will be open for community members “to come and pick out any adaptive equipment or devices they are in need of or interested in trying out.”

The students will help community members find the best device for their needs and how to use it safely and best care for the equipment.

All the needed equipment will be free.