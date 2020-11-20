Murder-suicide takes lives of mother, two children

Three people were found dead and another seriously wounded Friday in the Thomas Bridge community following an early morning apparent murder-suicide.

According to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, a call came in around 6:15 a.m. Responders found the three deceased and one injured person in a trailer at 117 Harley Road just off Thomas Bridge Road.

Shuler said on Friday afternoon that the incident appears to be a homicide-suicide involving a 27-year-old female and two children, ages 3 and 10. Another child, 6, was in critical condition and was flown to Johnson City Medical Center. Another child, 8, escaped the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows that the adult female committed the homicide, Shuler said, and there are no additional suspects.