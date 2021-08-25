Group meets to practice songwriting in Washington County

MEADOWVIEW, Va. — Songwriters find inspiration in different places, many times in just ordinary things.
A Coeburn, Virginia, musician, who has recorded a CD of his original work, credits a local songwriters group for giving him that creative outlet.
Darris Stanley is a member of the Virginia Highlands Songwriters Group, an informal group of a dozen or more musicians who come together once a month to write songs and exchange ideas.
“It helps to meet with these musicians. They’re so talented and good at what they do, it really pushes me to do better,” said Stanley, who recorded “Six Strings Made of Steel,” a CD of 10 songs, most of which were inspired by his participation in the songwriters group.
Stanley and other songwriters recently started meeting at the newly restored Smyth Chapel in Meadowview, a venue for community and educational activities.
The group of songwriters meets the third Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for Songwriters in the Round. The listening event, similar to a poetry reading or storytelling, is open to the public, and admission is free. All tips go to the musicians.
Ann Ledgerwood, who helps with programming for Smyth Chapel, described the event as “kind of magical.”
Typically, three musicians are scheduled to play at each event at the chapel.
“The songwriters talk about what prompted them to write their songs before they perform the songs. It’s a marvelous experience to be there,” said Ledgerwood.
Stanley and other members of the songwriters group also have free performances on the first Friday at The Arts Depot and on the second Saturday at the Abingdon Farmers Market.
“It’s a very creative group, and I think that’s what is the most enjoyable,” said Mary Munsey, music director at Virginia Highlands Community College, who is the facilitator for the songwriters group.
Other similar organizations in the region include songwriter groups in Roanoke and Knoxville.
According to Munsey, the idea for the group spun out of the Richard Lee Songwriters Contest sponsored by the Abingdon community college.
“Some folks thought it would be fun to start their own local group. It’s not associated with the college, but they allow us to meet there.”
Before COVID-19 struck in 2020, the group met the first Thursday each month. Since then, Munsey has tried to keep the group going by meeting via Skype and Zoom, and when weather permits, with a backyard gathering at her home.
Members participate from locations as far away as Blacksburg and Jonesville, Virginia, and Johnson City, Tennessee. “We even have folks drive over from Kentucky occasionally,” she said.
Munsey said anyone can join the group even if he or she has never written a song.
“We have some folks who don’t play instruments. We have some folks who have books of songs they’ve written.”
During the group meetings, members learn about songwriting contests, watch virtual seminars on songwriting and meet professional musicians who offer advice.
Award-winning artists who have visited the group include Tim Stafford, a Kingsport native, who is a former member of Alison Krauss’ Union Station and a founding member of the bluegrass band Blue Highway. Bobby Starnes, a noted bluegrass songwriter, producer and publisher, also has spoken to the members.
A fun ritual each meeting helps to inspire creativity among the songwriters and improve songwriting skills.
The members choose three prompts to help guide their songwriting each month.
“We might throw out the word ‘table’ or the phrase ‘goodbye forever,’ and everyone tries to write something about them,” said Munsey. “When we get back together, we listen to the songs, and it’s amazing what they come up with.”
Keep track of the local appearances of the songwriters group by visiting Facebook sites for the three venues, Friends of Smyth Chapel, The Arts Depot and Abingdon Farmers Market.
Smyth Chapel is located at 30199 Smyth Chapel Road in Meadowview.
To learn more about the Virginia Highlands Songwriters Group, contact Mary Munsey at mmunsey14@gmail.com.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.