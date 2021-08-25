Group meets to practice songwriting in Washington County

“The songwriters talk about what prompted them to write their songs before they perform the songs. It’s a marvelous experience to be there,” said Ledgerwood.

Stanley and other members of the songwriters group also have free performances on the first Friday at The Arts Depot and on the second Saturday at the Abingdon Farmers Market.

“It’s a very creative group, and I think that’s what is the most enjoyable,” said Mary Munsey, music director at Virginia Highlands Community College, who is the facilitator for the songwriters group.

Other similar organizations in the region include songwriter groups in Roanoke and Knoxville.

According to Munsey, the idea for the group spun out of the Richard Lee Songwriters Contest sponsored by the Abingdon community college.

“Some folks thought it would be fun to start their own local group. It’s not associated with the college, but they allow us to meet there.”

Before COVID-19 struck in 2020, the group met the first Thursday each month. Since then, Munsey has tried to keep the group going by meeting via Skype and Zoom, and when weather permits, with a backyard gathering at her home.