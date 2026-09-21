Supervisors authorize purchase of outlet property Sep 21, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wythe County has agreed to purchase approximately 55 acres at the site of the former Fort Chiswell Outlet Mall, opening the door to redevelopment at the long-vacant property.kAm%96 dd]ah\24C6 AC@A6CEJ[ =@42E65 @? u24E@CJ ~FE=6E sC:G6 :? |2I |625@HD[ H2D @?46 2 AC@>:?6?E[ E9C:G:?8 D9@AA:?8 >28?6E C64@8?:K65 E9C@F89@FE E96 C68:@?] xE 92D D2E G242?E 2?5 F?56CFE:=:K65 D:?46 E96 >2== 4=@D65 u@==@H:?8 2 7:C6 2E E96 AC@A6CEJ[ E96 C6>2:?:?8 3F:=5:?8D H6C6 C6>@G65]k^AmkAm %96 AC@A6CEJ’D =@42E:@?[ D:K6 2?5 :?E6CDE2E6 2446DD @776C A@E6?E:2= 7@C 7FEFC6 4@>>6C4:2=[ C6D:56?E:2=[ C64C62E:@?2=[ @C >:I65\FD6 56G6=@A>6?E] %96 4@F?EJ’D 24BF:D:E:@? AC@G:56D 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ C6EFC? E96 AC@A6CEJ E@ AC@5F4E:G6 FD6 2?5 6?4@FC286 ?6H :?G6DE>6?E :? E96 u@CE r9:DH6== 2C62]k^Am People are also reading… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Smyth man accused of forging military document 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Potential Hokie Johnson joins Indiana lawsuit in eligibility quest Interstate 81 crashes kill one, snarls traffic Kennedy Center board votes to close for renovations kAm“!FC492D:?8 E96 D:E6 8:G6D E96 4@F?EJ 7=6I:3:=:EJ E@ 56G6=@A @C >2C<6E E96 D:E6 :? 2 >2??6C E92E DFAA@CED E96 ?665D @7 E96 4@>>F?:EJ :?DE625 @7 A@E6?E:2==J 36:?8 D@=5 7@C F?56D:C23=6 56G6=@A>6?E” D2:5 r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C $E6A96? s] q62C]k^AmkAm“%9:D AC@A6CEJ 92D F?C62=:K65 A@E6?E:2=[ 2?5 :ED C656G6=@A>6?E 4@F=5 4C62E6 ?6H @AA@CEF?:E:6D 7@C E96 u@CE r9:DH6== 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 (JE96 r@F?EJ 2D 2 H9@=6[” D2:5 y2>6D s] $>:E9[ 492:C>2? @7 E96 (JE96 r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD 2?5 u@CE r9:DH6== s:DEC:4E DFA6CG:D@C] “{:<6 >2?J A6@A=6 :? @FC 4@>>F?:EJ[ H6 92G6 H2E4965 E9:D AC@A6CEJ D:E =2C86=J F?FD65 7@C J62CD 2?5 H@?56C65 H92E :E 4@F=5 364@>6] p4BF:C:?8 E96 D:E6 8:G6D E96 4@F?EJ 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 96=A D92A6 :ED 7FEFC6 2?5 A@D:E:@? :E 7@C 56G6=@A>6?E E92E 36?67:ED @FC C6D:56?ED 2?5 =@42= 64@?@>J]”k^Am kAm$:EF2E65 2E E96 62DE6C? :?E6CD64E:@? @7 x?E6CDE2E6D ff 2?5 g`[ E96 AC@A6CEJ 36?67:ED 7C@> 4@?G6?:6?E 2446DD E@ EH@ >2;@C EC2?DA@CE2E:@? C@FE6D 2?5 AC@I:>:EJ E@ 6I:DE:?8 4@>>6C4:2= 24E:G:EJ] |@C6 E92? e_[___ G69:4=6D A2DD E96 2C62 6249 52J] r@F?EJ H2E6C 2?5 H2DE6H2E6C FE:=:E:6D 2C6 2G2:=23=6[ 2?5 2 DE2E6\>2:?E2:?65 C@25 AC@G:56D 2446DD E@ E96 AC@A6CEJ]k^AmkAm}@ DA64:7:4 56G6=@A>6?E 92D 366? 2AAC@G65 7@C E96 AC@A6CEJ] %96 4@F?EJ A=2?D E@ H@C< H:E9 56G6=@A6CD 2?5 @E96C A@E6?E:2= A2CE?6CD E@ 56E6C>:?6 E96 36DE 7FEFC6 FD6 7@C E96 D:E6[ H:E9 E96 8@2= @7 3C:?8:?8 24E:G:EJ 2?5 :?G6DE>6?E 324< E@ 2 AC@A6CEJ E92E 92D 366? 5@C>2?E 7@C J62CD]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs If they did nothing, Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins said, county leaders feared that a data center could come in and little protect… Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th The celebration of this country’s 250th anniversary will continue next weekend at one of Smyth County’s largest festivals. Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to…