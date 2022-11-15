 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Livestock Market Reports

  • 0

Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: November 12, 2022

Total Number of Head: 333

Total Sales:  $219, 164.96

            STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE:     Number of Head: 212 

STEERS :                                 

             401-600 lbs    100.00                        to         172.00             AVG: 162.00   

                           601-800 lbs     85.00                        to         140.00             AVG: 132.00

                         801-999 lbs    125.00                        to         135.00             AVG: 130.00

                     1000-1999 lbs       65.00                        to         126.00             AVG:   90.00

               BULLS:

                                                200-400 lbs     173.00             to         189.00             AVG: 180.00                                                    401-600 lbs       80.00             to         169.00             AVG: 143.00

601-800 lbs       55.00             to         134.00             AVG: 101.00

801-1399 lbs     59.00             to           84.00             AVG:   73.00

                                                                         

                             HEIFERS:    

                                                         200- 400 lbs       112.00             to         128.00             AVG: 123.00

                                                401-600 lbs       60.00             to         136.00             AVG: 117.00

                                                601-800 lbs       48.00             to         139.00             AVG: 112.00

                                                          801-1199 lbs       64.00             to           76.00             AVG:   80.00

            SLAUGHTER CATTLE:              Number of Head: 45   

                        COWS:             10.50                           to         78.00               AVG: 60.00

             

                        BULLS:             86.00               to         99.00               AVG: 94.00                                                       

           

GOATS:                                               Number of Head: 13    Sold by Head   40.00   to   155.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD:   Number of Head: 6       60.00   to     270.00    AVG:   180.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD:    Number of Pairs: 9      825.00   to   1650.00   AVG: 1450.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD:        Number of Head: 23   450.00   to   1150.00   AVG:   750.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD:                   Number of Head: 1    1000.00                 

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND:        Number of Head: 15      58.00   to     101.00   AVG:    87.00

*WE WILL BE CLOSED SATURDAY NOVEMBER 26TH FOR THANKSGIVING*

 

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction

  Weekly Auction for Fri Nov 11, 2022

  All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

   Feeder Cattle   832 head

   Feeder Steers   375 head

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300          143.00

       300- 400   130.00-175.00

       400- 500   137.00-191.00

       500- 600   125.00-175.00

       600- 700   130.00-143.00

       700- 800   108.00-147.00

       800- 900   147.00-151.00

       900-1000          137.00

      1000-1100          120.00

      Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

       200- 300          131.00

       300- 400   131.00-149.00

       400- 500   140.00-175.00

       500- 600   118.00-154.00

       600- 700   124.00-145.00

       700- 800          129.00

       800- 900   128.00-137.00

   Feeder Holstein Steers   7 head

      Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

       200- 300          103.00

       300- 400   103.00-124.00

       400- 500   124.00-125.00

       500- 600           89.00

       600- 700           90.00

   Feeder Heifers   350 head

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

       200- 300          123.00

       300- 400   145.00-150.00

       400- 500   118.00-145.00

       500- 600   120.00-151.00

       600- 700   115.00-139.00

       700- 800   115.00-128.00

       800- 900   100.00-103.00

      Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

       200- 300   113.00-120.00

       300- 400   123.00-166.00

       400- 500   110.00-139.00

       500- 600   135.00-142.00

       600- 700   112.00-130.00

       700- 800   106.00-125.00

       800- 900     73.00-79.00

   Feeder Bulls   100 head

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

       200- 300          140.00

       300- 400   140.00-155.00

       400- 500   136.00-174.00

       500- 600   129.00-150.00

       600- 700   120.00-133.00

       700- 800   106.00-131.00

       800- 900   100.00-123.00

       900-1000           90.00

      Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

       300- 400   110.00-147.00

       400- 500   120.00-147.00

       500- 600   118.00-129.00

       600- 700          120.00

       700- 800   100.00-129.00

   Slaughter Cattle   250 head

   Slaughter Cows   200 head

      Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

       850-1200     63.00-72.00

      1200-1600     73.00-74.00

      Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

      1200-1600     79.00-85.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

       800-1200     71.00-73.00

      1200-2000     72.00-78.00

      Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

      1200-2000           79.00

      Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

       750- 850     55.00-63.00

       850-1200     49.00-67.00

   Slaughter Bulls   50 head

      Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

      1000-1500     76.00-85.00

      1500-2500     78.00-90.00

      Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

      1000-1500     90.00-96.00

      1500-2500   101.00-112.00

   Cows Returned To Farm   2 head

      Medium and Large 1, 5-10 years old

       945-1000   520.00-960.00 per head

   Cows With Calves At Side   1 pair

      Medium and Large 1, 10 years old with 275 lb calf

            950          870.00 per pair

   Calves Returned To Farm   2 head

      Holstein Heifers

        70- 130           15.00 per head

      Black Bulls

            100          210.00

  Tri-State Livestock Video Sale for Fri Nov 11, 2022

  Feeder Cattle 716 (Steers 449, Heifers 267)

                 Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

  144    700-800     700    166.50-170.50     168.50

  305    800-900     827    157.00-170.75     164.50

                Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

  119    800-900     840       162.00         162.00

               Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

 Head   Wt Range   Avg Wt    Price Range   Avg Price

   82    600-700     615       161.75         161.75

   66    700-800     765       159.00         159.00

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated.

Price and grade information is reported by VDACS Livestock Marketing

and disseminated by Virginia Market News Service. While market reports

reflect the majority of cattle at each sale, there are instances

where animals do not fit reporting categories and are not included.

        

Source:  Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

         USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA   804.786-3947

         www.vdacs.virginia.gov/markets-and-finance-market-news.shtml

         market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov

