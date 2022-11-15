Area Livestock Market Reports

Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: November 12, 2022

Total Number of Head: 333

Total Sales: $219, 164.96

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 212

STEERS :

401-600 lbs 100.00 to 172.00 AVG: 162.00

601-800 lbs 85.00 to 140.00 AVG: 132.00

801-999 lbs 125.00 to 135.00 AVG: 130.00

1000-1999 lbs 65.00 to 126.00 AVG: 90.00

BULLS:

200-400 lbs 173.00 to 189.00 AVG: 180.00 401-600 lbs 80.00 to 169.00 AVG: 143.00

601-800 lbs 55.00 to 134.00 AVG: 101.00

801-1399 lbs 59.00 to 84.00 AVG: 73.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 112.00 to 128.00 AVG: 123.00

401-600 lbs 60.00 to 136.00 AVG: 117.00

601-800 lbs 48.00 to 139.00 AVG: 112.00

801-1199 lbs 64.00 to 76.00 AVG: 80.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 45

COWS: 10.50 to 78.00 AVG: 60.00

BULLS: 86.00 to 99.00 AVG: 94.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 13 Sold by Head 40.00 to 155.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 6 60.00 to 270.00 AVG: 180.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 9 825.00 to 1650.00 AVG: 1450.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 23 450.00 to 1150.00 AVG: 750.00

HEIFERS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 1 1000.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 15 58.00 to 101.00 AVG: 87.00

Tri-State VA Livestock Auction

Weekly Auction for Fri Nov 11, 2022

All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated

Feeder Cattle 832 head

Feeder Steers 375 head

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 143.00

300- 400 130.00-175.00

400- 500 137.00-191.00

500- 600 125.00-175.00

600- 700 130.00-143.00

700- 800 108.00-147.00

800- 900 147.00-151.00

900-1000 137.00

1000-1100 120.00

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 131.00

300- 400 131.00-149.00

400- 500 140.00-175.00

500- 600 118.00-154.00

600- 700 124.00-145.00

700- 800 129.00

800- 900 128.00-137.00

Feeder Holstein Steers 7 head

Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3

200- 300 103.00

300- 400 103.00-124.00

400- 500 124.00-125.00

500- 600 89.00

600- 700 90.00

Feeder Heifers 350 head

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

200- 300 123.00

300- 400 145.00-150.00

400- 500 118.00-145.00

500- 600 120.00-151.00

600- 700 115.00-139.00

700- 800 115.00-128.00

800- 900 100.00-103.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2

200- 300 113.00-120.00

300- 400 123.00-166.00

400- 500 110.00-139.00

500- 600 135.00-142.00

600- 700 112.00-130.00

700- 800 106.00-125.00

800- 900 73.00-79.00

Feeder Bulls 100 head

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1

200- 300 140.00

300- 400 140.00-155.00

400- 500 136.00-174.00

500- 600 129.00-150.00

600- 700 120.00-133.00

700- 800 106.00-131.00

800- 900 100.00-123.00

900-1000 90.00

Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2

300- 400 110.00-147.00

400- 500 120.00-147.00

500- 600 118.00-129.00

600- 700 120.00

700- 800 100.00-129.00

Slaughter Cattle 250 head

Slaughter Cows 200 head

Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean

850-1200 63.00-72.00

1200-1600 73.00-74.00

Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding

1200-1600 79.00-85.00

Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean

800-1200 71.00-73.00

1200-2000 72.00-78.00

Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding

1200-2000 79.00

Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean

750- 850 55.00-63.00

850-1200 49.00-67.00

Slaughter Bulls 50 head

Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2

1000-1500 76.00-85.00

1500-2500 78.00-90.00

Slaughter Bulls High Yielding

1000-1500 90.00-96.00

1500-2500 101.00-112.00

Cows Returned To Farm 2 head

Medium and Large 1, 5-10 years old

945-1000 520.00-960.00 per head

Cows With Calves At Side 1 pair

Medium and Large 1, 10 years old with 275 lb calf

950 870.00 per pair

Calves Returned To Farm 2 head

Holstein Heifers

70- 130 15.00 per head

Black Bulls

100 210.00

Tri-State Livestock Video Sale for Fri Nov 11, 2022

Feeder Cattle 716 (Steers 449, Heifers 267)

Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

144 700-800 700 166.50-170.50 168.50

305 800-900 827 157.00-170.75 164.50

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

119 800-900 840 162.00 162.00

Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1-2

Head Wt Range Avg Wt Price Range Avg Price

82 600-700 615 161.75 161.75

66 700-800 765 159.00 159.00

