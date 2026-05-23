Centerpiece Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers SPorter May 23, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Supervisor Jason Parris, far left, presents a resolution honoring EMS work to several representatives of Smyth County's EMS agencies. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter Last week, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors honored its first responders who provide emergency medical services.kAmx? 2 C6D@=FE:@? 9@?@C:?8 t>6C86?4J |65:42= $6CG:46D (66<[ H9:49 CF?D 7C@> |2J `f\ab[ E96 DFA6CG:D@CD C67=64E65 @? E96 =:76D2G:?8 42C6 E92E :D 2G2:=23=6 ac 9@FCD 2 52J[ D6G6? 52JD 2 H66<]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 C6D@=FE:@?[ :? |2J @7 `hag[ yF=:2? $E2?=6J (:D6 H:E?6DD65 EH@ A6CD@?D :? 2 42AD:K65 42?@6 :? #@2?@<6[ 2?5 H:E9 >F=E:A=6 3JDE2?56CD H:E9 ?@ EC2:?:?8[ D2H E96 ?665 7@C EC2:?:?8 2?5 @C82?:K2E:@? :? t|$] (:D6 DE2CE65 E96 7:CDE G@=F?E66C t|$ 286?4J :? #@2?@<6 :? `hah]k^Am kAm%96 t|$ DJDE6>[ E96 C6D@=FE:@? D2:5[ 4@?D:DED @7 7:CDE C6DA@?56CD[ 6>6C86?4J >65:42= E649?:4:2?D[ A2C2>65:4D[ 6>6C86?4J >65:42= 5:DA2E496CD[ 7:C67:89E6CD[ A@=:46 @77:46CD[ 65F42E@CD[ 25>:?:DEC2E@CD[ AC6\9@DA:E2= ?FCD6D[ 6>6C86?4J ?FCD6D[ 6>6C86?4J A9JD:4:2?D[ EC2:?65 >6>36CD @7 E96 AF3=:4[ 2?5 @E96C @FE @7 9@DA:E2= >65:42= 42C6 AC@G:56CD]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards New details emerge from 911 call in Kyle Busch death in North Carolina Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Virginia Tech softball rallies past Akron to reach NCAA regional finals Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler Saltville, Marion, Chilhowie council races begin to take shape Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically Smyth prepares to celebrate Memorial Day Four-star running back Jones-Priest pledges to Virginia Tech Marion's VFW honors law enforcement Officers of the Year Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine Smyth County supervisors honor EMS providers kAm%96 5@4F>6?E 2=D@ 24<?@H=65865 E96 E9@FD2?5D @7 9@FCD @7 EC2:?:?8 E92E 3@E9 G@=F?E66CD 2?5 AC@76DD:@?2=D >FDE F?56C8@]k^AmkAm%96 C6D@=FE:@? D2:5[ “$>JE9 r@F?EJ AC:56D :ED6=7 :? E96 7:G6 286?4:6D @7 $>JE9 r@F?EJ E92E AC@G:56D 6>6C86?4J >65:42= D6CG:46Dj %96 %@H? @7 r9:=9@H:6[ %96 %@H? @7 |2C:@?[ $F82C vC@G6 {:76D2G:?8 rC6H[ }63@ u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E 2?5 $>JE9 r@F?EJ 7@C E96:C 565:42E:@?[ A2DD:@?[ 2?5 6?E9FD:2D>]”k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Late Thursday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed into law a package of legislation that included a ban on the future sale and manufacture of assa… Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards As floodwater was rising on Feb. 16, 2025, a person was stranded about 150 feet from the Holston River’s shore in Saltville. The individual wa… Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela… Chilhowie dog park dedicated to late Smyth Sheriff's Office K9 handler When anyone asked Chris Paschal if he could help them, the answer was always yes. Watch Now: Related Video Iran Hormuz Tolls Could Explode American Gas Prices Now Hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants line up to apply for Trump fund payout Hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants line up to apply for Trump fund payout Rising housing costs prompt young couples to defer marriage and parenthood Rising housing costs prompt young couples to defer marriage and parenthood How Stephen Colbert Took a Parting Shot at CBS During His Last 'Late Show' Episode How Stephen Colbert Took a Parting Shot at CBS During His Last 'Late Show' Episode