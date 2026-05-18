Cabin Fever set for May 30 May 18, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A doggone good time is planned for May 30 at 11 a.m. as Cabin Fever 2026 comes to 674 Coles Knob Road.kAm$A@?D@C65 3J r23:? u6G6C r92C:EJ tG6?ED[ 82E6D @A6? 2E `` 2]>][ C2:? @C D9:?6]k^AmkAm{:G6 >FD:4 368:?D 2E ``ib_ 2]>] p5>:DD:@? :D S`_[ <:5D F?56C `d 7C66] %96 52J :?4=F56D 2 =2C86 3F776E H:E9 2 H:56 G2C:6EJ @7 5:D96D 46?E6C65 2C@F?5 E96 H@C=5\4=2DD AF==65 32C364F6 AC@G:565 3J =@?8 E6C> 7C:6?5 w2>A |2IH6==] %96 AC:46 @7 E96 3F776E :D @?=J S`_] !=62D6 4@?D:56C 3C:?8:?8 2 =2C86 5:D9 E@ 4@?EC:3FE6 E@ E96 42FD6]k^Am kAmp== AC@4665D 7C@> 25>:DD:@?[ 5@?2E:@?D[ 7@@5[ >6C492?5:D6[ 2?5 2F4E:@? :E6>D 2C6 5@?2E65 E@ u=@J5 r@F?EJ wF>2?6 $@4:6EJ 7@C E96:C ?6H 724:=:EJ 7F?5]k^Am People are also reading… Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically Marion's VFW honors law enforcement Officers of the Year Virginia Tech softball rallies past Akron to reach NCAA regional finals Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine Virginia Tech softball shuts out South Alabama in NCAA regional Medical debt eliminated for nearly 7K Smyth residents 3 juveniles face charges following Smyth, Wythe pursuit on I-81 Meet Jarek: Smyth County's Pet of the Week Sugar Grove Elementary students experience the power of kindness Virginia Tech softball falls to LSU in NCAA regional final Bayou, a 1-year-old pooch, is looking for his forever home JMU coach Billy Napier's football journey is deeply connected to his dad kAmr23:? u6G6C a_ae 762EFC6D E96 >@DE E2=6?E65 8C@FA @7 >FD:4:2?D 6G6C E@ 6?E6CE2:? FD 2?5 DFAA@CE E96 42FD6] w6C6 :D H92E J@F 2C6 :? 7@C[ >FD:42==J DA62<:?8i w@AA:6 '2F892? U2>Aj %96 |:?:DE6CD @7 $@F=[ p52> s62? |@CC:D@?[ %96 s66C #F? sC:7E6CD[ $6A9 rFDE6C[ q:==J y@ r92>36CD[ #6EC@DA64E[ y677 #@A6CED[ y2<6 U2>Aj y6DD[ %2E6 w2C>2? 2?5 #:4<J %C2:= @? E96 (:D9 *@F (6C6 w6C6 DE286]k^Am kAm$@F?5 AC@G:565 3J $E6A96? (2==246]k^AmkAmqC:?8 J@FC 5@8 2?5 2 Sad 5@?2E:@? H:== 36 >256 :? E96:C 9@?@C :? =@G:?8 >6>@CJ @7 8@=56? C6EC:6G6C t==:6 |26]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela… Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically As she’s able, the recuperating councilmember Debra Hayes can now take part in Marion Town Council meetings. Marion's VFW honors law enforcement Officers of the Year A Marion police officer who continued to serve others when his own needs were serious was one of the Smyth County Officer of the Year honorees. Virginia Tech softball rallies past Akron to reach NCAA regional finals The Hokies lost to LSU 8-0 in the afternoon but beat Akron 7-6 on Saturday night. Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Late Thursday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed into law a package of legislation that included a ban on the future sale and manufacture of assa…