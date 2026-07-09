Matthews helming JIDA Staff reports Jul 9, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Matthews has been named the interim executive director of the Joint Industrial Development Authority of Wythe County.kAmkDA2?mp ?2E:G6 @7 r92EE2?@@82[ %6??6DD66[ 2?5 ':C8:?:2 %649 8C25F2E6[ |2EE96HD ;@:?65 E96 yxsp :? a_`d 2D 2DD@4:2E6 5:C64E@C]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%96 C6D:8?2E:@? @7 7@C>6C yxsp tI64FE:G6 s:C64E@C s2G:5 |2?=6J 42>6 :? =2E6 yF?6] |2?=6J E@@< @? E96 C@=6 @7 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C :? |2J a_`c] sFC:?8 9:D E6?FC6[ E96 4@F?EJ’D 64@?@>:4 @FEAFE 8C6H 7C@> S`]bfh 3:==:@? E@ S`]gh` 3:==:@?[ 2?5 3FD:?6DD6D =@42E65 :? E96 4@F?EJ H6?E 7C@> fge E@ hab]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?mx? 2 yF?6 `d C64@?G6?65 >66E:?8 7C@> |2J 4@F?EJ =6256CD 6IAC6DD65 4@?46C?D @G6C q=F6 $E2C[ E96 !C@8C6DD !2C< 52E2 46?E6C AC@;64E 2?5 3F586E EC2?DA2C6?4J]k^DA2?mk^Am People are also reading… Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Residents, leaders talk about the future of Marion's Carnegie High School Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Independence Day celebrations cover the weekend in Smyth Maryland transfer Jordan Crosland to bring 'immediate thump' to Virginia baseball's lineup David Rocco charting coaching course at Virginia Tech Some SWVA farmers may seek drought disaster relief Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Marion ArtWalk to feature Anne and Amy Lough in concert and two artists kAmkDA2?mq@2C5 r92:C y2>:6 $>:E9 D2:5 E96 4@F?EJ 92D AFD965 @G6C E96 A2DE J62C 7@C E96 yxs2 E@ 36 >@C6 288C6DD:G6 H:E9 q=F6 $E2C] r@F?EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C $E6A96? q62C ?@E65 E92E E96 4@>A2?J[ H9:49 42>6 E@ (JE96 r@F?EJ E@ >2?F724EFC6 ?:EC:=6 8=@G6D[ H:== ?@E 36 23=6 E@ >66E E96 pAC:= `[ a_af A6C7@C>2?46 52E6[ D2J:?8 E96 4@F?EJ D9@F=5 DE2CE E2<:?8 24E:@? E@ C64@G6C E96 =@ED :? E96 A2C<[ A2CE:4F=2C=J E96 D64E:@? H96C6 E96C6 92D 366? ?@ 4@?DECF4E:@?]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m$>:E9 2=D@ D2:5 E96 A=2? 925 366? E@ 5:D4FDD 56=2JD @? E96 $@=:D pCI 52E2 46?E6C AC@;64E 3FE E92E 492?865 H96? E96 AC@;64E H2D D@=5 E@ u=F:5DE24<]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?mp C6AC6D6?E2E:G6 @7 u=F:5DE24<[ z2E6 uC2?<@[ 2EE6?565 E96 yF?6 h q@2C5 @7 $FA6CG:D@CD >66E:?8[ D92C:?8 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 AC@;64E 2?5 28C66:?8 E@ <66A E96 4@F?EJ :?7@C>65] uC2?<@ D2:5 E96 4=@D65\=@@A 52E2 46?E6C AC@;64E H@F=5[ 27E6C 2? :?:E:2= 7:==\FA[ 4@?DF>6 2C@F?5 E96 D2>6 2>@F?E @7 H2E6C 2D D6G6? 9@>6D @? 2 52:=J 32D:D] u=F:5DE24<[ H9:49 H@C<D H:E9 p?E9C@A:4[ 2>@?8 @E96CD[ :D 9625BF2CE6C65 :? }6H *@C< r:EJ H:E9 AC@;64ED 6:E96C 4@>A=6E65 @C :? E96 A:A6=:?6 :? %6I2D[ }6H *@C<[ z6?EF4<J[ {@F:D:2?2 2?5 x?5:2?2] uC2?<@ E@=5 $FA6CG:D@C $2C29 rC@4<6EE E92E E96 (JE96G:==6 AC@;64E D96 :D 7@4FD:?8 @? :? ':C8:?:2]k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m$FA6CG:D@C $E24J %6CCJ D2:5 ECFDE H2D 3C@<6? H:E9 E96 4@F?EJ H:E9 E96 492?86 :? @H?6CD9:A 4@>:?8 H:E9@FE 2? 2??@F?46>6?E]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m{2E6C :? E96 >66E:?8[ $>:E9 2?5 @E96CD 7C@> E96 4@F?EJ 6IAC6DD65 4@?46C?D 23@FE 3F586E EC2?DA2C6?4J @? E96 A2CE @7 E96 yxsp[ H:E9 $FA6CG:D@C #@==2?5 r@@< D2J:?8 96 92D ?@E D66? 2 H9@=6 =@E @7 C6DF=ED 4@>:?8 7C@> E96 @C82?:K2E:@? :? E96 A2DE D:I J62CD]k^DA2?mk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marion neighborhood hosts Fourth decorating contest for country's 250th anniversary Marion is often referred to as the USA’s most patriotic town. This year, Culbert Drive may well deserve the designation of Marion’s most patri… National foundation pays off Reedy family's home mortgage The photos surrounding one of fallen Smyth County Sheriff's Deputy Hunter Reedy show men and women from all around the country -- Minnesota, C… Roanoke police investigating kennel, urge owners to remove dogs Police have not said why they are investigating City Dogs Boarding and Playcare. A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie Penny’s Kitchen & Entertainment is ready to serve customers a meal, but it’s also prepared to help patrons play games or let off a little steam. Analysis: USMNT quiet doubters as Mauricio Pochettino's process pays off The Australians were miffed that some pundits, including a few former U.S. players, gave them zero chance to stay on the field in a Group D ma…