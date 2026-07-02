Centerpiece Top Story A mother's love backs new eatery in Chilhowie SPorter Jul 2, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 1 of 5 Owners and operators Stephen and Jonathan McCarty show some of the axes ready to use in Penny's Kitchen & Entertainment's axe-throwing area. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger To celebrate the new eatery, Stephen and Jonathan McCarty were joined by Jonathan's son, Jackson, and General Manager Scott Sutphin. Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger The late Penny Robinson McCarty with one of her beloved horses. Submitted photo The new Chilhowie restaurant recently celebrated with a ribbon cutting. 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