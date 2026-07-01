Centerpiece Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Jul 1, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Phantom is stepping aside after opening Marion’s “Biggest Weekend of the Summer” for 30 years. File photo From The Edge will now entertain for the Friday Block Party. File photo Submitted Image Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After over three decades, the tradition of Phantom opening Marion’s “Biggest Weekend of the Summer” in Marion has come to a close. kAm|2C:@?’D s:C64E@C @7 r@>>F?:EJ 2?5 t4@?@>:4 s6G6=@A>6?E s:C64E@C z6? w62E9 2??@F?465 $2EFC52J E92E |:<6 #FD9[ =625 D:?86C 2?5 7C@?E>2? 7@C !92?E@>[ ?@E:7:65 9:> E92E :E H2D E:>6 E@ A2DD E96 E@C49]k^AmkAm“%:>6 42E496D FA H:E9 2== @7 FD[” D2:5 w62E9] “p?5 E96C6 4@>6D 2 A@:?E H96C6[ ?@ >2EE6C 9@H >F49 J@F 6?;@J D@>6E9:?8[ :E 86ED 2 3:E E@F896C E@ 5@] p?5 2 7@FC\9@FC A6C7@C>2?46 :D E@F89 7@C 2?J@?6]”k^Am kAm#68:@?2= 72G@C:E6 uC@> %96 t586 H:== ?@H 7:== E96 uC:52J ?:89E DE286 2E $>JE9 r@F?EJ’D r@FCE9@FD6]k^Am People are also reading… Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville Phantom retires from Marion's Block Party as From The Edge steps in for 'Biggest Weekend' Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion Chilhowie Town Council honors record setting athlete 'Scrapper' Broady: King's speeches still issue call to action Smyth County supervisors OK 10¢ real estate tax increase Seeking gold: Marion teen to compete in world fly fishing championship Early look at Virginia Tech's Week 13 opponent, Virginia Virginia teens charged with plotting murders, stealing Buffalo Wild Wings Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them kAm“(6 DFC6 2AAC64:2E6 E96 E9:CEJ A=FD J62CD !92?E@> 92D AC@G:565 2H6D@>6 6?E6CE2:?>6?E[ F?DE@AA23=6 6?6C8J[ 2?5 D@ >F49 7F? 7@C @FC 4@>>F?:EJ[ 2?5 H6 H:D9 E96> H6==] (6 2=D@ 2C6 DFA6C 6I4:E65 E@ H6=4@>6 uC@> %96 t586[ @?6 @7 @FC >@DE C6BF6DE65 32?5D[ E@ <:4< @77 @FC 3:8 H66<6?5[” D2:5 w62E9]k^AmkAmyF=J `f <:4<D @77 E96 2??F2= wF?8CJ |@E96C pCED 2?5 rC27ED u6DE:G2= 2E ?62C3J wF?8CJ |@E96C $E2E6 !2C< 5FC:?8 E96 52JE:>6[ 2?5 6G6?:?8D 3C:?8 =:G6 >FD:4 2?5 >@C6 E@ |2C:@?’D 9:DE@C:4 5@H?E@H?] k^Am kAmuC:52J ?:89E[ uC@> %96 t586 A=2JD 7@C E96 ba?5 2??F2= |2C:@? s@H?E@H? q=@4< !2CEJ 2E E96 r@FCE9@FD6 7C@> e\`_ A]>] k^Am kAm$2EFC52J’D 5@H?E@H? =:?6FA :?4=F56D |@>>2 |@=2DD6D[ $@F= $2?5H:49[ p>6C:42’D v@E %2=6?E DE2C }F<6 qFD9?6C[ 2?5 9625=:?6C w@=J #@==6C @? E96 |2:? $E286]k^AmkAm!@=2C tIAC6DD H:== 9@DE 2 z:5D +@?6 @? qC@25 $EC66E[ 2=@?8 H:E9 2 7@@5 ECF4< 4@FCE[ 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ 3FD:?6DD6D 2?5 @C82?:K2E:@?D 2C6 :?G:E65 E@ D6E FA 2=@?8 |2:? $EC66E 2D H6==] $2EFC52J’D 9:89=:89E 6G6?E :D E96 2??F2= wF?8C:6DE |@E96C u@@5 r92==6?86D 5FC:?8 H9:49 =@42= 62E6C:6D AC@G:56 E96:C DA64:2=E:6D 2?5 A2CE:4:A2?ED 4@>A6E6 E@ 8@33=6 E96 A@CE:@? E96 72DE6DE 7@C 3C288:?8 C:89ED 2?5 E:E=6] k^Am kAm%9:D J62C[ AC@ HC6DE=:?8 =686?5 y:>>J “q@@8:6 (@@8:6 |2?” '2=:2?E H:== D6CG6 2D DA64:2= 8F6DE C676C66]k^Am kAm|@F?E2:? {J?I AC@G:56D 2 D9FEE=6 D6CG:46 36EH66? 5@H?E@H? 2E E96 u2C>6CD |2C<6E E@ wF?8CJ |@E96C $E2E6 !2C< 5FC:?8 52JE:>6 76DE:G2= 9@FCD 2== H66<6?5] p== 5@H?E@H? 6G6?ED 2C6 7C66 E@ E96 AF3=:4]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Chilhowie church celebrates Britton's 50 years of music ministry For the last half century, Pat Britton not only shared her gift for music by performing but also by teaching others to tap into their love for… Smyth County citizens speak out against data centers While officials emphasized that no data center has an application to locate in Smyth County, more than two dozen citizens stressed that they w… Candidate slates finalized for Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville The three towns in Smyth County will all boast competitive races for open town council seats this November. The ballot has been set as the dea… Wellness fair to return to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion More than 3,000 people attended last year’s 5 Bridges Wellness Fair at Hungry Mother State Park. This year, even more individuals are expected… Watch Now: Related Video Proposal at Empire State Building Ends With Couple Being Detained Denver progressives secure big win with Kiros but don’t sweep the board Denver progressives secure big win with Kiros but don’t sweep the board Birthright citizenship survives in major SCOTUS ruling Birthright citizenship survives in major SCOTUS ruling Trump Reports More Than $1 Billion in Crypto Income Trump Reports More Than $1 Billion in Crypto Income