The Little Red Farmstead opens in Rural Retreat Sep 23, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 1 of 5 Recently, The Little Red Farmstead celebrated its grand opening. Submitted photo Submitted photo Submitted photo Submitted photo Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A new local business is bringing homemade products and locally sourced goods to the community with the grand opening of The Little Red Farmstead at 140 Stovall Road in Rural Retreat.kAm~H?65 2?5 @A6C2E65 3J s@F8 2?5 !688J $4@EE[ 2=@?8 H:E9 E96:C D@? xD224[ %96 {:EE=6 #65 u2C>DE625 @776CD 2 H:56 G2C:6EJ @7 AC@5F4ED[ :?4=F5:?8 42??65 8@@5D[ 7C6D9\>:==65 7=@FCD 2?5 >:I6D[ 96C32= E62D[ 32<65 8@@5D[ D62D@?2= AC@5F4ED[ =@42==J C2:D65 >62ED 2?5 688D[ ?@\DAC2J D62D@?2= AC@5F46[ D@FC5@F89 3C625D 2?5 32<65 8@@5D[ =@42= 9@?6J[ ':C8:?:2 >2A=6 DJCFA[ =2G6?56C 2?5 96C32= AC@5F4ED[ 92?54C27E65 :E6>D[ E2<6\2?5\32<6 7@@5D[ 2?5 >@C6]k^Am kAm%96 {:EE=6 #65 u2C>DE625 :D 2 D6=7\D6CG6 72C> DE2?5[ @A6? 2== 52J[ 6G6CJ 52J[ >2<:?8 :E 4@?G6?:6?E 7@C 4FDE@>6CD E@ D9@A 7@C =@42==J AC@5F465 7@@5 2?5 92?54C27E65 8@@5D @? E96:C @H? D4965F=6]k^Am People are also reading… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Smyth man accused of forging military document Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Interstate 81 crashes kill one, snarls traffic Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion College football's hottest seats: One coach's fate may already be sealed Grayson Highlands State Park hosts Fall Festival Sept. 26-27 kAm“%96 {:EE=6 #65 u2C>DE625 r@F?ECJ $E@C6 8C6H @FE @7 2 5C62> E@ 4C62E6 2 A=246 H96C6 @FC @H? 72C>DE625 AC@5F4ED 4@F=5 D:E 2=@?8D:56 E96 H@C< @7 @E96C =@42= 72C>6CD[ 32<6CD[ >2<6CD[ 2?5 D>2== 3FD:?6DD6D] |@C6 E92? 2?JE9:?8[ x H2?E65 E@ 3F:=5 E96 <:?5 @7 =:EE=6 4@F?ECJ DE@C6 H96C6 7@=<D 766= H6=4@>6 H96? E96J H2=< E9C@F89 E96 5@@C 2?5 <?@H E92E H92E E96J’C6 3FJ:?8 :D 96=A:?8 DFAA@CE 72>:=:6D C:89E 96C6 :? @FC 4@>>F?:EJ]” D2:5 !688J $4@EE]k^Am kAmx? 255:E:@? E@ AC@G:5:?8 4FDE@>6CD H:E9 2446DD E@ =@42==J AC@5F465 7@@5 2?5 8@@5D[ %96 {:EE=6 #65 u2C>DE625 r@F?ECJ $E@C6 AC@G:56D 2?@E96C @AA@CEF?:EJ 7@C D>2== 72C>D 2?5 =@42= 3FD:?6DD6D E@ D92C6 2?5 D6== E96 AC@5F4ED E96J 4C62E6]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E %96 {:EE=6 #65 u2C>DE625 2E k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@iE96=:EE=6C6572C>DE625G2o8>2:=]4@>QmE96=:EE=6C6572C>DE625G2o8>2:=]4@>k^2m @C 7@==@H %96 {:EE=6 #65 u2C>DE625 2?5 u2C>E:BF6 @? u2463@@< 2?5 x?DE28C2>]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs If they did nothing, Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins said, county leaders feared that a data center could come in and little protect… 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Smyth County Schools have received additional funding to enhance their security. Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th The celebration of this country’s 250th anniversary will continue next weekend at one of Smyth County’s largest festivals.