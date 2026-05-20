Flavorful herb gardens enhance outdoor gatherings Melinda Myers Columnist May 20, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 A container filled with Santo cilantro, Peppermint Swiss chard, Romaine lettuce and Snapshot Plumblossom snapdragon. SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Melinda Myers Columnist Make it fun and convenient to add some homegrown flavor to cookouts, garden parties and meals. Grow a few herbs in containers on a patio, deck or balcony. kAm$6E 2 A@E ?62C E96 8C:== 2?5 7:== :E H:E9 72G@C:E6 8C:==:?8 96C3D] x?4=F56 D@>6 32C36BF6 #@D6>2CJ <?@H? 7@C :ED 6DA64:2==J 8@@5 7=2G@C 2?5 2C@>2 DF:E65 E@ 4@@<:?8] !=FD[ E96 DEC@?8 DE6>D >2<6 E96 A6C764E D<6H6C[ D@>6E9:?8 8F6DED 2C6 DFC6 E@ C6>6>36C]k^AmkAmvC@H 96C3D =:<6 32D:=[ >2C;@C2>[ @C682?@ 2?5 E9J>6 7@C D62D@?:?8 G686E23=6D H96? 8C:==:?8] &D6 A@ED @7 E96D6 2?5 @E96C 72G@C:E6D[ =:<6 49:G6D[ D6E @? E96 E23=6 2D 2? 65:3=6 46?E6CA:646] x?4=F56 D?:AD 2?5 DF886DE:@?D 7@C 8F6DED E@ FD6 7@C D62D@?:?8 E96:C @H? 5:D96D]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically Marion's VFW honors law enforcement Officers of the Year Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Virginia Tech softball rallies past Akron to reach NCAA regional finals Virginia Tech softball shuts out South Alabama in NCAA regional Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine Four-star running back Jones-Priest pledges to Virginia Tech Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Virginia Tech softball falls to LSU in NCAA regional final Trump drops IRS lawsuit in exchange for DOJ $1.76 billion 'weaponization' fund Virginia Tech softball heading to LSU for NCAAs kAmsC6DD FA 36G6C286D H:E9 7C6D9 96C3D =:<6 >:?E @C 32D:= :? =6>@?256] vC@H =6>@?8C2DD 2D 2 G6CE:42= 2446?E :? 4@?E2:?6CD 2?5 3@:= E96 DE2=<D E@ >2<6 9@E @C :465 E62] &D6 E9J>6 2D 2 EC2:=6C :? 4@?E2:?6CD 2?5 A2:C :E H:E9 4:ECFDJ 5C:?<D @C 8:?[ G@5<2 @C 3@FC3@? 7@C 2? 62CE9J 2?5 >:?EJ 6?92?46>6?E] $H66E6? 36G6C286D H:E9 7C6D9 DE6G:2 =62G6D] &D6 E96> E@ 4C62E6 2 D:>A=6 DJCFA[ DE66A :?E@ E62 @C >F55=6 H:E9 @E96C 96C3D E@ 7=2G@C 5C:?<D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Late Thursday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed into law a package of legislation that included a ban on the future sale and manufacture of assa… Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela… Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically As she’s able, the recuperating councilmember Debra Hayes can now take part in Marion Town Council meetings. Marion's VFW honors law enforcement Officers of the Year A Marion police officer who continued to serve others when his own needs were serious was one of the Smyth County Officer of the Year honorees. Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards As floodwater was rising on Feb. 16, 2025, a person was stranded about 150 feet from the Holston River’s shore in Saltville. The individual wa…