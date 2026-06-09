Childhood Champions nominations sought Jun 9, 2026 Jun 9, 2026 0 Early Childhood Champion winners and nominees celebrating at a ceremony in 2025. Three Bird Photography Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save First Steps, the New River Valley’s early childhood education and development network, is seeking nominations for early childhood champions.kAm%96 2H2C5D C64@8?:K6 E9@D6 H@C<:?8 :? E96 }#' 2D 62C=J 65F42E:@? 2?5 49:=542C6 AC@G:56CD[ AC6D49@@= 2?5 62C=J 6=6>6?E2CJ D49@@= E62496CD[ 49:=5 56G6=@A>6?E DA64:2=:DED[ 9F>2? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County has not received a single application from a data center wanting to locate in the community. Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School The future of the historic Carnegie High School is up for community consideration. 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion The playwright of “The Coolest Hometown” and the team gearing up to stage its production is hoping more community members will join their endeavor. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of … Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Mount Rogers Community Services is asking the localities in its service region to pay $13.70 per capita toward mental health, developmental di…