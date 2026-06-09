Top Story Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests SPorter Jun 9, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mount Rogers Community Services is asking the localities in its service region to pay $13.70 per capita toward mental health, developmental disability, and substance use disorder services.kAm%92E 7:8FC6 :D 32D65 @? E96 ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 r@56 E92E D6ED E96 >:?:>F> =@42= >2E49 2E `_T @7 E96 286?4J’D E@E2= C6G6?F6 2?5 E92E >2E49 :D E96? 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School The future of the historic Carnegie High School is up for community consideration. Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County has not received a single application from a data center wanting to locate in the community. 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion The playwright of “The Coolest Hometown” and the team gearing up to stage its production is hoping more community members will join their endeavor. Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Leaders of the foundation working to restore Smyth County’s Octagon House described Saturday’s event as the beginning of a new chapter. 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