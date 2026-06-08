Centerpiece Top Story 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion SPorter Jun 8, 2026 Jun 8, 2026 0 1 of 2 Mike Guy, Bob Watkins, and Hannah Combs enjoy a humorous moment as they review the script for The Coolest Hometown. SPorter SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter The playwright of “The Coolest Hometown” and the team gearing up to stage its production is hoping more community members will join their endeavor.kAm%96 A=2J H:== E2<6 2F5:6?46 >6>36CD @? 2 E@FC E9C@F89 |2C:@?’D 9:DE@CJ[ :?4=F5:?8 :ED 7@F?5:?8 2D #@J2= ~2<]k^AmkAm“%96 r@@=6DE w@>6E@H?” H2D A6??65 3J |2C:@?’D |:<6 vFJ[ H9@ A@DD6DD6D 2 =:76E:>6 A2DD:@? 7@C 9:DE@CJ 2?5 HC:E:?8] vFJ 92D H@C<65 2D 2 ;@FC?2=:DE 2?5 92D HC:EE6? 3@@<D] w@H6G6C[ 96 564:565 E@ HC:E6 E9:D A=2J 27E6C “H2E49:?8 $4C2AA6C qC@25J’D @?6\>2? 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Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School The future of the historic Carnegie High School is up for community consideration. Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Smyth County has not received a single application from a data center wanting to locate in the community. Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests Mount Rogers Community Services is asking the localities in its service region to pay $13.70 per capita toward mental health, developmental di… Smyth's Octagon House enters new chapter with donation of original materials Leaders of the foundation working to restore Smyth County’s Octagon House described Saturday’s event as the beginning of a new chapter. 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