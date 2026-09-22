Man facing sex-related charges in county Sep 22, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man is behind bars, awaiting a Nov. 10 preliminary hearing after the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office says he arranged to meeting with a juvenile for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity.kAm|2EE96H p2C@? pFEC6J :D 724:?8 EH@ 492C86Di !C@A@D:?8 2 D6I 24E 3J 2 4@>>F?:42E:@? DJDE6> E@ 2 G:4E:> J@F?86C E92? `d 2?5 @=56C E92? fj 2?5 5:DA=2J @7 @3D46?6 >2E6C:2=[ 49:=5 A@C?@8C2A9J @C 8C@@>:?8 G:56@ E@ 2 49:=5] x7 4@?G:4E65[ E96 7:CDE 492C86 H@F=5 42CCJ 2 >2?52E@CJ >:?:>F> @7 7:G6 J62CD :? AC:D@?]k^AmkAm$96C:77 p?E9@?J r=:?6 D2:5 :?G6DE:82E@CD 5:D4@G6C65 4@>>F?:42E:@? H:E9 2 ;FG6?:=6 @?=:?6[ 255:?8 E92E pFEC6J <?6H E96 ;FG6?:=6’D 286 2?5 2CC2?865 2 >66E:?8 7@C E96 AFCA@D6 @7 6?828:?8 :? D6IF2= 24E:G:EJ] w6 D2:5 E96 :?G6DE:82E:@? 2=D@ F?4@G6C65 E92E pFEC6J 925 D6?E 6IA=:4:E :>286D E@ E96 ;FG6?:=6]k^Am People are also reading… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Smyth man accused of forging military document Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion Interstate 81 crashes kill one, snarls traffic Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors College football's hottest seats: One coach's fate may already be sealed Grayson Highlands State Park hosts Fall Festival Sept. 26-27 kAm%96 (JE96 r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46 C6>:?5D A2C6?ED 2?5 8F2C5:2?D E@ E2=< H:E9 E96:C 49:=5C6? 23@FE @?=:?6 D276EJ 2?5 E96 52?86CD @7 4@>>F?:42E:?8 H:E9 F?<?@H? :?5:G:5F2=D] p?J@?6 H:E9 :?7@C>2E:@? C6=2E65 E@ E9:D :?G6DE:82E:@? :D 6?4@FC2865 E@ 4@?E24E E96 (JE96 r@F?EJ $96C:77VD ~77:46]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs If they did nothing, Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins said, county leaders feared that a data center could come in and little protect… 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Smyth County Schools have received additional funding to enhance their security. Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th The celebration of this country’s 250th anniversary will continue next weekend at one of Smyth County’s largest festivals.