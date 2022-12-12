Sheriff: Entering Saltville home akin to firefighters entering burning building to save lives

Sheriff Blake Andis on Monday said that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has continued to help the Riverside Police Department in its multiple homicide investigation into a former trooper.

The California department contacted Andis on Nov. 25, after Austin Lee Edwards traveled across the country where he reportedly killed three people and drove off with another.

Edwards had served as a trooper with the Virginia State Police for a bit less than a year and had been hired as a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy earlier in November.

Police said the Southwest Virginia man drove to the California home of a 15-year-old girl he had “catfished” online and then killed her grandparents and mother before setting fire to the home and leaving with the girl.

Andis said his office provided information about Edwards that allowed Riverside detectives to track him down and locate the kidnapped victim unharmed.

The sheriff said that while officers in California were pursuing Edwards, his deputies made an emergency entrance in to Edwards’ home in Saltville to ensure there were no other victims and to locate weapons issued to Edwards by the department. Andis said the action was rare, likening it to firefighters entering a burning home to save lives.

He said deputies saw Edwards’ uniform, belt and other police equipment on the screened-in back porch, clearly visible from the outside. The duty weapon was not in the holster, Andis said. The sheriff immediately relayed that information to officers in California.

Authorities in California reported late last week that Edwards died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, using his service weapon.

Washington County deputies retrieved Edwards’ uniform, bullet-resistant vest and belt from the back porch and the vehicle assigned to Edwards from the yard. The patrol vehicle did contain a shotgun and rifle issued to the deputy.

Andis said he was notified later that evening that the pursuit had ended with the victim located and Edwards’ death.

He said Washington and Smyth sheriff’s deputies worked with the Riverside PD to expedite an affidavit for a search warrant, which was executed on Nov. 26. The evidence recovered, Andis said, was released to the FBI for processing.

Andis released the press release and spoke with a local reporter about the Edwards case after the Los Angeles Times filed a story Friday under the headline, “Co-workers of cop who killed 3 in California took items from his home before official search.”

The Times reported that two deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office went to the house on the day of the killings. They said that Riverside Police, who are leading the homicide investigation, told the paper they did not know about the Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s deputies’ actions.

Andis disputed that, saying his agency did communicate with the Riverside Police Department.

The Times quoted several legal experts who said that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office’s actions were “strange,” adding that the deputies were out of their jurisdiction. The paper said experts opined that “there are few – if any –legitimate reasons for law enforcement officers from a different county to go onto a property before an official search.”

A Washington, D.C. lawyer quoted in the Times’ article was quoted as saying, “This smells pretty bad. There are only a few reasons why that may happen, and none of them are good or legal.”

The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office conducted the search warrant on Nov. 26. The contents from that search are sealed at Smyth County Circuit Court. Officials said that Riverside Police would have to request the warrants be unsealed.