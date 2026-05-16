Church Notes Church Notes SPorter May 16, 2026 19 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FREE COMMUNITY MEAL. A free community meal will be offered at Davis Memorial United Methodist Church, across from Atkins Elementary School, on Tuesday, May 19, from 6-7:30 p.m.kAmkDEC@?8m|$w$ qprrp{p&#tp%t $t#'xrtk^DEC@?8m] %96 32442=2FC62E6 D6CG:46 7@C E96 |2C:@? $6?:@C w:89 $49@@= r=2DD @7 a_ae H:== 36 96=5 $F?52J[ |2J `f[ 2E b A]>] 2E |2C:@? q2AE:DE r9FC49[ `adg }@CE9 |2:? $E] u2>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D 2C6 H6=4@>6] !2DE@C |2EE w@=>2? @7 |2C:@? u:CDE r9FC49 @7 v@5 H:== 56=:G6C E96 >6DD286] %96 D6CG:46 :D DA@?D@C65 3J E96 |2C:@? pC62 |:?:DE6C:2= pDD@4:2E:@?]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mu&|r u~~s !p}%#* $rwts&{tk^DEC@?8mi u:CDE &?:E65 |6E9@5:DE r9FC49[``d $] r9FC49 $E] :? |2C:@?[ H:== 9@=5 :ED 7@@5 A2?ECJ @? E96 7@FCE9 %F6D52J 7C@> `\c A]>] y2?F2CJ E9C@F89 ~4E@36C 2?5 @? E96 E9:C5 %F6D52J 7C@> `\c A]>] :? }@G6>36C 2?5 s646>36C] s2E6D 2C6 |2J ae[ yF?6 ab[ yF=J ag[ pF8FDE ad[ $6AE6>36C aa[ ~4E@36C af[ }@G6>36C `f[ 2?5 s646>36C `d] ':D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^>2C:@?7F>4]@C8Qm>2C:@?7F>4]@C8k^2m E@ 4964< 23@FE D4965F=6 492?86D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela… Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically As she’s able, the recuperating councilmember Debra Hayes can now take part in Marion Town Council meetings. Marion's VFW honors law enforcement Officers of the Year A Marion police officer who continued to serve others when his own needs were serious was one of the Smyth County Officer of the Year honorees. Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine On April 25, a building familiar to many people burned. The building, most commonly associated with its stint as a Bob Evans restaurant, was d… Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Tuesday, Hunter Trivette was honored as one of Virginia’s Regional Teachers of the Year as the Commonwealth named its Teacher of the Year from…