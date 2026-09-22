Sheriff's Office expands efforts to protect seniors Sep 22, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office is expanding efforts to protect seniors.kAm$96C:77 p?E9@?J r=:?6 2??@F?465 C646?E=J E92E E96 r@?7:C> ~z AC@8C2>[ H9:49 AC@G:56D 52:=J A9@?6 42==D E@ D6?:@CD H9@ =:G6 2=@?6 E@ 4964< @? E96:C H6==\36:?8[ :D 36:?8 6IA2?565 H:E9 E96 =2F?49 @7 E96 !p&$t !C@8C2>]k^AmkAm%96 !p&$t AC@8C2> 2:>D E@ AC@E64E 4@F?EJ D6?:@CD 7C@> D42>D 2?5 7:?2?4:2= 6IA=@:E2E:@?[ AC@G:5:?8 D6?:@CD H:E9 2 563:E 42C5 D=66G6 E92E C6>:?5D E96> E@ DE@A[ A2FD6 2?5 E9:?< 367@C6 92?5:?8 @FE 7:?2?4:2= :?7@C>2E:@?]k^Am kAm%96 D=66G6 :D 56D:8?65 E@ 8:G6 D6?:@CD 2 >@>6?E E@ DE@A 2?5 2D< E96>D6=G6D[ “xD E9:D 2 D42>n” xE 2=D@ :?4=F56D 2 4@?E24E ?F>36C 7@C 2 =@G65 @?6 2?5 E96 $96C:77’D $42> {:?6 ?F>36C]k^Am People are also reading… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Smyth man accused of forging military document Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion Interstate 81 crashes kill one, snarls traffic Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors College football's hottest seats: One coach's fate may already be sealed Grayson Highlands State Park hosts Fall Festival Sept. 26-27 kAmr=:?6 92D 4C62E65 E96 $96C:77’D $42> {:?6 E@ 8:G6 4:E:K6?D 2 5:C64E 4@??64E:@? E@ E96 (JE96 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 H96? E96J 92G6 4@?46C?D 23@FE 2 A@DD:3=6 D42>]k^AmkAm(96? 42==6CD 5:2= E96 $42> {:?6[ E96J H:== 962C 2? 2FE@>2E65 H:E9 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE D42>D 2?5 H2JD E@ AC@E64E E96>D6=G6D] p7E6C =:DE6?:?8 E@ E96 >6DD286[ 42==6CD 42? C6A@CE 2 DFDA64E65 D42>] x7 >F=E:A=6 C6A@CED :?G@=G6 D:>:=2C D42>D[ E96 :?7@C>2E:@? 42? 36 FD65 E@ 2=6CE E96 AF3=:4 2?5 96=A AC@E64E 255:E:@?2= C6D:56?ED 7C@> 364@>:?8 G:4E:>D]k^Am kAm“(6 H2?E 6G6CJ D6?:@C :? (JE96 r@F?EJ E@ 92G6 2446DD E@ :?7@C>2E:@? 2?5 C6D@FC46D E92E 42? 96=A AC@E64E E96>] r@?7:C> ~z 92D 2=H2JD 366? 23@FE =@@<:?8 @FE 7@C @FC D6?:@CD[ 2?5 !p&$t E2<6D E92E 2 DE6A 7FCE96C] x7 J@F 6?4@F?E6C 2 D42>[ C6A@CE :E] *@FC C6A@CE 4@F=5 96=A AC@E64E D@>6@?6 6=D6 :? @FC 4@>>F?:EJ[” D2:5 r=:?6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs If they did nothing, Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins said, county leaders feared that a data center could come in and little protect… 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Smyth County Schools have received additional funding to enhance their security. Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th The celebration of this country’s 250th anniversary will continue next weekend at one of Smyth County’s largest festivals.