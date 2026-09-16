Remembering 9/11 in Marion, Sugar Grove SPorter Sep 16, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 1 of 8 Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Stephanie Porter-Nichols/Smyth County News & Messenger Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPorter The lives lost and the sacrifices made on 9/11 and the unity of 9/12 were remembered Friday in Marion and Sugar Grove ceremonies.kAm~? 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