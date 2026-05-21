Dillow graduates from Lee May 21, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barry Wayne Dillow of Bland graduated Summa Cum Laude with the Bachelor of Science in Bible and Theology from Lee University during the 196th commencement exercises on May 9.kAms:==@H H2D 2>@?8 >@C6 E92? ca_ DEF56?ED H9@ C646:G65 F?56C8C25F2E6 2?5 8C25F2E6 5:A=@>2D]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Late Thursday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed into law a package of legislation that included a ban on the future sale and manufacture of assa… Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards As floodwater was rising on Feb. 16, 2025, a person was stranded about 150 feet from the Holston River’s shore in Saltville. The individual wa… Virginia Tech softball rallies past Akron to reach NCAA regional finals The Hokies lost to LSU 8-0 in the afternoon but beat Akron 7-6 on Saturday night. Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela…