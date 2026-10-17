Jessica Harmon named Director of Engagement for Wellspring Foundation of SWVA Oct 17, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Jessica Harmon Photo courtesy of Nathan Mays Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Wellspring Foundation of Southwest Virginia announce the appointment of Marion’s Jessica Harmon as Director of Engagement.kAmw2C>@? 3C:?8D >@C6 E92? 2 564256 @7 6IA6C:6?46 :? E96 ?@?AC@7:E[ 962=E942C6[ AF3=:4 962=E9 2?5 7:?2?4:2= D6CG:46D D64E@CD] x? 96C ?6H C@=6[ D96 :D 6IA64E65 E@ DEC6?8E96? 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H:E9 96C A2CE?6C qC6EE[ E96:C D@? u6=:I[ EH@ 5@8D 2?5 2 42E]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week. Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Lives lost were remembered, while lives saved were celebrated at last week’s Smyth County Recovery Court candlelight vigil. 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