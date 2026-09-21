New chapter in wellness Sep 21, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A retired Advanced Practice Nurse embraces cutting edge wellness supported by cellular science, epigenetic research and modern ecommerce technology.kAmu@C >@C6 E92? E9C66 564256D[ !2EC:4:2 $] pFDE:? D6CG65 96C 4@>>F?:EJ 2D 2 ECFDE65 p5G2?465 !C24E:46 }FCD6[ <?@H? 7@C 96C 6G:56?46\32D65 42C6[ 4=:?:42= 5:D46C?>6?E[ 2?5 F?H2G6C:?8 4@>>:E>6?E E@ A2E:6?E H6==36:?8] w6C 42C66C H2D 3F:=E @? 2 7@F?52E:@? @7 D4:6?46[ 4@>A2DD:@?[ 2?5 2 566A C6DA64E 7@C E96 3@5J’D 23:=:EJ E@ 962= H96? DFAA@CE65 H:E9 :?E6?E:@?]k^AmkAm%@52J[ pFDE:? :D 492??6=:?8 E92E D2>6 6IA6CE:D6 :?E@ 2 ?6H 7C@?E:6Ci ?FEC246FE:42=D A@H6C65 3J 25G2?465 46==F=2C C6D62C49[ 6A:86?6E:4 D4:6?46[ 2?5 4=:?:42==J G2=:52E65 7@C>F=2E:@?D — 2== 56=:G6C65 E9C@F89 2 >@56C?[ E649?@=@8J 7@CH2C5 64@>>6C46 >@56=] w6C EC2?D:E:@? :D ?@E 2 56A2CEFC6 7C@> 962=E942C6j :E :D 2 7@CH2C5\=@@<:?8 6IA2?D:@? @7 :E]k^Am People are also reading… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Smyth man accused of forging military document 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Potential Hokie Johnson joins Indiana lawsuit in eligibility quest Interstate 81 crashes kill one, snarls traffic Kennedy Center board votes to close for renovations kAmpFDE:?’D :?G@=G6>6?E :? ?FEC246FE:42=D :D C@@E65 :? C:8@C@FD D4:6?E:7:4 6G2=F2E:@?] %96 AC@5F4ED D96 ?@H 492>A:@?D 2C6 DFAA@CE65 3J 46==F=2C 23D@CAE:@? DEF5:6D 56>@?DEC2E:?8 9@H ?FEC:6?ED 2C6 E2<6? FA 2?5 FE:=:K65 2E E96 46==F=2C =6G6=j 6A:86?6E:4 C6D62C49 D9@H:?8 9@H =:76DEJ=6 2?5 E2C86E65 DFAA=6>6?E2E:@? 42? :?7=F6?46 86?6 6IAC6DD:@?j DFA6C@I:56 4=:?:42= DEF5:6D 6I2>:?:?8 2?E:@I:52?E A2E9H2JD 2?5 46==F=2C AC@E64E:@? 2?5 E9:C5\A2CEJ E6DE:?8 2?5 G2=:52E:@? 6?DFC:?8 244FC24J[ AFC:EJ[ 2?5 D276EJ]k^AmkAm#6E:C6>6?E 5:5 ?@E BF:6E pFDE:?’D 42==:?8] xE 6IA2?565 :E] qJ DE6AA:?8 :?E@ E96 H@C=5 @7 ?FEC246FE:42=D — 2?5 C:D:?8 2D 2 =6256C H:E9:? 2? :??@G2E:G6[ D4:6?46 5C:G6? @C82?:K2E:@? — D96 :D C6567:?:?8 H92E :E >62?D E@ D6CG6 96C 4@>>F?:EJ] $96 :D AC@G:?8 E92E H6==?6DD :D ?@E ;FDE 2 C624E:@? E@ :==?6DDj :E :D 2 AC@24E:G6[ 6>A@H6C65 =:76DEJ=6 DFAA@CE65 3J C6D62C49[ E649?@=@8J[ 2?5 52:=J :?E6?E:@?]k^Am kAmpFDE:?UCDBF@jD ;@FC?6J :D 2 C6>:?56C E92E 962=E9 6G@=G6D[ 2?5 D@ 5@ H6] w6C ?6H 492AE6C :D ?@E ;FDE 23@FE ?FEC246FE:42=D U>52D9j :E :D 23@FE =6256CD9:A[ =6824J 2?5 6>3C24:?8 E96 7FEFC6 @7 H6==?6DD H:E9 4=2C:EJ 2?5 4@?G:4E:@?] x? $6AE6>36C[ 2=@?8 H:E9 96C 3FD:?6DD 2DD@4:2E6D[ uC652 2?5 v2CJ %:>>@?D[ D96 H:== 36 AC6D6?E:?8 2 D6C:6D @7 7C66 65F42E:@? D6DD:@?D @? \ w@H E@ 5:D4FDD 2=E6C?2E:G6D EC62E>6?E @AE:@?D H:E9 J@FC w62=E9 r2C6 !C@G:56C :?4=F5:?8 E96 ?FEC246FE:42=D[ w62=E9 2?5 (6==?6DD @AE:@?D 7@C w62=E9 r2C6 !C@G:56CD 2?5 w62=E9 2?5 (6==?6DD D@=FE:@?D 7@C tG6CJ52J !6@A=6] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24E !2EC:4:2 pFDE:?[ qFD:?6DD pDD@4:2E6 2E k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@iq'~&`__o8>2:=]4@>Qmq'~&`__o8>2:=]4@>k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs If they did nothing, Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins said, county leaders feared that a data center could come in and little protect… Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th The celebration of this country’s 250th anniversary will continue next weekend at one of Smyth County’s largest festivals. Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to…