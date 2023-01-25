Whitetop man's disappearance still unsolved after 7 years

Editor's Note This story is one of several in Community Newspapers of Southwest Virginia's Cold Case series. For other stories in the series, follow the link at the end of this story.

In early November 2015, John Wingler Jr. snapped a photo of his 74-year-old father as he sat on the front porch of his Whitetop home.

The two men hadn’t always seen eye-to-eye, but in recent years, they’d grown quite close. The younger Wingler wanted to capture his father in that moment.

“I had no idea how relevant that picture would be,” the son said seven years later.

About a week after the photo was taken, it would become the featured photo on a missing persons poster and run in television and print news reports in an effort to locate John Wingler Sr., who suddenly disappeared on Nov. 12 of that year.

The report came in to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office from Wingler’s girlfriend, who said she’d spoken with him the previous day, but had been unable to get in touch with or find him at his home that morning.

Also gone was Wingler’s red Ford Ranger pickup.

When investigators arrived, Capt. Todd Perkins said, the home was in slight disarray, but it hadn’t been ransacked and nothing appeared to have been missing. A single house slipper belonging to the elder Wingler was found near a ditch line in the front yard. Perkins noted, though, that the wind had been high that day and could have easily blown it to the spot where it was found. The slipper’s mate was found inside the home.

Being such a small community—even by rural Southwest Virginia standards—Wingler was well-known to locals. Describing him as a man in poor health, Perkins said Wingler never strayed too far from home. When he did go out, it was almost always for a short trip to Whitetop Food & Gas, about a half a mile from his home, where he’d often go to buy food and alcohol.

After his disappearance, due to his health conditions, Wingler was quickly labeled an endangered missing person.

“He couldn’t drive well; he couldn’t walk very well. He was elderly and had heart conditions,” Perkins explained. “He would drive very, very slowly.”

John Jr. was working construction several counties away the day he got the call from his brother that their father had gone missing. The thought terrified John Jr., whose father had once confided suicidal thoughts to him and had told John Jr. that if he ever followed through with it, he’d go to the top of Whitetop Mountain to do so.

“I caught a dump truck to Chilhowie to get my vehicle and I went straight to Whitetop Mountain thinking that’s maybe what happened to him,” John Jr. recalled.

Though he found some comfort in the absence of his father at the top of the mountain, John Jr.’s relief would be short-lived.

Perkins said a neighbor across the street reported seeing Wingler’s lights on through the night, which was not unusual. Wingler often had difficulty sleeping at night. Another neighbor reported seeing someone peek out the window blinds as she left for work before daybreak the following morning, which, she said, was also not unusual for Wingler to do.

“Of course, the question was, ‘Did you see anybody else there? Was there any other vehicles, anything else?’ Perkins said. “And the answer was ‘no.’”

The investigator said the sheriff’s office received an unconfirmed report later that day that Wingler’s truck had been seen on his road that morning heading in the direction of Whitetop Food & Gas, but that it had turned around and gone in the other direction.

Perkins, who investigated the case for several years — until he was promoted to captain a few years ago, said Wingler’s age coupled with the area’s technology limitations meant investigators couldn’t rely on the same investigative strategies as they might in a typical modern-day missing persons case.

In a typical missing persons investigation, cell phones, computers, GPS tracking and debit card transactions often prove helpful in tracking a person’s whereabouts or last known location. But in an area where cell phone service is scant and with a missing man from a pre-technology generation, “it really kind of sets you back to the barebones investigations of the old days where it’s just interviewing and talking to people,” Perkins said.

“We know we’re looking for him and a truck,” he said. “So we do our thing and start looking and searching, and we don’t find anything. We start talking to people and following leads of ‘Oh, I saw him here,’ or ‘I saw him there.’”

None of those tips panned out, with some going unconfirmed and most turning out to be sightings of similar trucks.

“It was a red Ford Ranger, an older model, older style little red truck,” Perkins said. “It’s amazing how many of those you will see.”

In the days that followed, searchers scoured the area on the ground and through the air, as divers searched a small pond behind Wingler’s home and state police performed a forensic workup inside the residence. Law enforcement in surrounding counties also joined the efforts, searching adjoining areas in their jurisdictions.

“This goes on and on, following leads and doing searches,” Perkins said. “We had some information that came up — of course, is this a homicide or is this a missing person? Certainly, our No. 1 concern if this is a homicide is we’ve got to get on it.”

Investigators tried to find anyone who may have been at odds with Wingler or who may have benefited from his disappearance, including his girlfriend, but no viable suspects were ever developed.

Though the two weren’t married, Wingler had added his girlfriend to the deed to his house. Speaking with a relative of Wingler’s, investigators learned that he’d sought advice from the relative the day before he was reported missing on how to remove his girlfriend from the deed.

“Of course, she had a financial interest in the house and stuff like that, and certainly, whenever you have someone that goes missing or something happens to them, you start looking at the people close to them,” Perkins said.

But Perkins said Wingler’s girlfriend, who’s now deceased, had been cooperative with investigators and had never held back any information they sought from her.

Perkins added, “She could not have had any involvement in his disappearance with the way things happened without help, and she knew nobody in the community. So we never found any reason to believe she had anything to do with it other than being the person who called.”

Additionally, he said, the home bore no real signs of foul play.

“There were some things that were unusual at the house, but not like it had been ransacked, certainly not like there was a fight,” Perkins said. “Nothing ransacked and nothing missing, so that tells me it wasn’t a robbery, there wasn’t a fight.”

Later on, other sinister reports began to come in, some suggesting that Wingler may have been killed and dumped in a ravine on Chestnut Mountain, or that his truck had gone over the bank and landed there.

But Perkins said searches of that area also came up empty.

Meanwhile, John Jr. and his brother, Jeff Wingler, had been working with The Aware Foundation, a nonprofit that works to draw attention to missing persons cases, as well as reporters in both print and television news to try get the word out.

“Any information would be greatly appreciated,” John Jr. told WJHL a month after his father went missing. “We hope that this will get people thinking and asking questions. I just don’t want this to be a case that goes on for 20 years down the road; I don’t get any peace that way. I just need closure. The whole family needs closure really bad.”

In the years that followed, investigators continued to follow up on tips, which were becoming fewer and farther between.

None of them panned out either.

Four years later, in April 2019, a deer hunter stumbled upon Wingler’s pickup in the woods about two miles from his home.

Perkins said the truck appeared to have gone off an old logging road near a large Christmas tree farm, where it crashed into a tree. The truck came to a stop, angled on the bank so that the passenger door faced the downward slope.

“My first thing was, why did we not find it at the time?” Perkins said.

He offered up one explanation to that question, saying that a helicopter had made two passes over the area during the initial searches.

“This was all heavy tree cover, but also in flying over that area, your eyes are drawn to a huge Christmas tree field,” he said.

The investigator pulled up Google Earth images of the area and was able to identify a small red speck on the map, but that image was taken recent to the time the truck was found. He reached out to federal authorities to find out if previous images had been stored in hopes of determining if the truck had been there all those years.

Perkins learned, though, that records of those images had not been kept.

“For certain areas, there probably is like, maybe even daily passes and they keep logs of it—you know, high-security areas and stuff like that,” Perkins said. “This is not one of them. This is Whitetop, Virginia. It’s a great place to live, it’s a great place to raise kids, but when you start talking about technology and stuff like that, we’re behind the 8 ball.”

Although, Wingler’s family is skeptical the truck sat crashed in the woods for four years, Perkins debated the more sinister theories, saying that no signs of foul play were found at that scene either. Debris accumulated on and around the truck also supported that it could have been sitting there all along, he said.

Angled on the bank, Perkins said the passenger door to the truck was open and personal items were scattered on the ground—a wallet, a pair of glasses, a pocketknife and a cordless house phone, which Wingler was known to carry around with him.

“But we could not find him,” Perkins said.

At that point, Wingler had been missing for several years. The sheriff’s office brought in two anthropologists from Radford University to help in the search. Drs. Cliff Boyd and Donna Boyd are known nationally for their expertise in bone identification.

“The Boyds told us that it did not surprise them that we would not find anything, taking into consideration the amount of time that had passed, animal depredation and things like that,” Perkins said.

Additionally, a wildlife biologist also explained to investigators that bears had been known to carry off 250-pound calf carcasses for a mile or two and had even been known to cross over fencing with them.

As the investigation stands, particularly because no remains have been found, investigators are keeping an open mind as to what may have happened to Wingler.

“Without a body, we don’t know the cause of death, and we can’t find the body,” Perkins said.

Although he and other investigators haven’t ruled out the possibility of foul play, Perkins acknowledged that the most likely scenario is that Wingler drove off the road, crashing his truck in the remote area, and either couldn’t get back to the road due to injury or that he suffered some kind of medical emergency.

John Jr., though, is unconvinced.

He questions what his father would have been doing in the area.

“My dad would have never been on that property,” he said. “He wouldn’t even drive though the yard even though his truck’s a four-wheel drive. I don’t even think he knew how to put it in four-wheel drive.”

To add to his doubts, John Jr. said his father’s driver’s license was also left behind at his home.

Had the truck been found earlier on, Perkins believes the investigation would have concluded right then.

“I hate we didn’t find his truck on day-one. I guarantee we would have had all our answers had he been there,” he said.

The 2019 discovery of the pickup was the last movement in the investigation.

“Ever since we found the truck, there’s been no other leads. Nothing’s been said, nothing else has come in,” Perkins said. “The case has certainly gone cold.”

Although he’s since moved up at the sheriff’s office and is no longer leading the investigation, the case is still a point of frustration for Perkins.

“I cannot stand it when I can’t solve something,” he said. “We worked it. We worked it hard. We used all the resources we could. But, again, because of the location and everything else, you’re talking going back in time. You’re investigating something that’s not in a big city. You can’t use technology, because the technology’s not there.”

As for Wingler’s family, they want to know definitively what happened to him. John Jr. said people often try to sympathize with his loss, but he said it’s a difficult loss to fathom, not knowing what happened to a loved one, not knowing their final resting place.

“I don’t have closure,” he said. “I don’t know where my dad is.... I don’t know how bad his death was. I can only imagine the hell he went through the last few minutes of his life. “

But he’s holding on to hope for answers.

“It says somewhere in the Bible that everything done in darkness will be brought to light,” he said. “Everything I’ve ever done in darkness has been brought to light pretty quick. I want justice for my dad.”

Anyone with any information in the investigation is encouraged to call the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 276-773-3241.

