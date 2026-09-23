New online system streamlines Virginia Tech soil submissions Sep 23, 2026 Sep 23, 2026 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Farmers, gardeners and professionals who rely on soil testing can now submit samples and manage their results through a new online system.kAm%96 ':C8:?:2 %649 $@:= %6DE:?8 {23 92D >@56C?:K65 :ED DF3>:DD:@? AC@46DD[ DEC62>=:?:?8 9@H FD6CD AC@G:56 D2>A=6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ A2J E6DE:?8 766D 2?5 2446DD C6DF=ED H9:=6 :>AC@G:?8 C64@C5<66A:?8] %96 ?6H p8C:4F=EFC6 2?5 }2EFC2= #6D@FC46D {23@C2E@CJ x?7@C>2E:@? $JDE6> 4C62E6D 2 46?EC2=:K65 C64@C5 7@C D@:= E6DE:?8 H96C6 FD6CD 42? :?AFE[ G:6H 2?5 EC24< DF3>:EE65 D2>A=6D 2?5 C6DF=ED 7C@> 2 D:?8=6 52D93@2C5]k^AmkAm“u@C E9C66 J62CD H6’G6 366? 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':C8:?:2 %649UCDBF@jD $@:= %6DE:?8 {23@C2E@CJ[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^D@:=E6DE]GE]65FQmD@:=E6DE]GE]65Fk^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Smyth County Schools have received additional funding to enhance their security. Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville In its nearly eight years of operation, Wytheville’s Open Door Café has been visited by its share of politicians. However, none had donned dis…