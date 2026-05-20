Nero is ready to find a forever home May 20, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 Nero is smart, eager to please, and would love a family that can continue helping him learn and grow! Submitted photo Nero knows several basic commands, including sit, stay, and recall. Submitted photo Nero loves attention and isn’t shy about sharing his affection with everyone he meets. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Smyth County Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Nero, is a 1-year-old Lab mix weighing in at 64 lbs. of love, energy, and enthusiasm!kAm%9:D 92?5D@>6 3@J :D =@@<:?8 7@C 2 7@C6G6C 9@>6 E9C@F89 $>JE9 r@F?EJ p?:>2= $96=E6C H96C6 96 42? 4@?E:?F6 36:?8 E96 92AAJ[ 27764E:@?2E6 AFA 96 H2D 3@C? E@ 36]k^AmkAm}6C@ H2=<D H6== @? 2 =62D9 2?5 2=C625J <?@HD D6G6C2= 32D:4 4@>>2?5D[ :?4=F5:?8 D:E[ DE2J[ 2?5 C642==] w6’D D>2CE[ 6286C E@ A=62D6[ 2?5 H@F=5 =@G6 2 72>:=J E92E 42? 4@?E:?F6 96=A:?8 9:> =62C? 2?5 8C@HPk^Am kAm}6C@ 92D 366? :? E96 D96=E6C cb 52JD]k^AmkAmtG6? E9@F89 96’D 8C@H:?8 :?E@ 2 3:8 3@J[ }6C@ :D DE:== G6CJ >F49 2 AFAAJ 2E 962CEP w6 =@G6D 2EE6?E:@? 2?5 :D?’E D9J 23@FE D92C:?8 9:D 27764E:@? H:E9 6G6CJ@?6 96 >66ED] (96E96C 96’D A=2J:?8[ 4F55=:?8[ @C D9@H:?8 @77 9:D 8@@5 >2??6CD[ }6C@ :D 2=H2JD C625J E@ 3C:89E6? J@FC 52J]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards Virginia Tech softball rallies past Akron to reach NCAA regional finals Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges Marion council acts to help Hayes attend meetings electronically Marion's VFW honors law enforcement Officers of the Year Virginia Tech softball shuts out South Alabama in NCAA regional Four-star running back Jones-Priest pledges to Virginia Tech Smyth leaders prepare for any data center projects Marion firefighters help battle Wytheville blaze, welcome long-awaited engine Virginia Tech softball falls to LSU in NCAA regional final Oak Point teacher honored in Richmond ceremony Spanberger vetoes cannabis market, delaying legalization another year Trump drops IRS lawsuit in exchange for DOJ $1.76 billion 'weaponization' fund kAmx7 J@F 2C6 :?E6C6DE65 :? H6=4@>:?8 }6C@ :?E@ J@FC 962CE 2?5 9@>6[ 2AA=J @?=:?6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^3:E]=J^$rp$025@AEQm3:E]=J^$rp$025@AEk^2mPk^Am kAmx7 J@F 92G6 2?J @E96C BF6DE:@?D @C H@F=5 =:<6 E@ D6E FA 2 >66E\2?5\8C66E[ 42== $>JE9 r@F?EJ p?:>2= $96=E6C 2E afe\ece\aaaa[ ~AE:@? `]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth Commonwealth's Attorney says assault-style firearms ban is unenforceable Late Thursday, Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed into law a package of legislation that included a ban on the future sale and manufacture of assa… Smyth County to hold public hearing on proposed real estate tax increase Even with plans to eliminate at least eight full-time positions and maintain an ongoing hiring freeze for non-essential positions and cut budg… Chilhowie firefighters receive Lifesaving Medals for rescues, other awards As floodwater was rising on Feb. 16, 2025, a person was stranded about 150 feet from the Holston River’s shore in Saltville. The individual wa… Virginia Tech softball rallies past Akron to reach NCAA regional finals The Hokies lost to LSU 8-0 in the afternoon but beat Akron 7-6 on Saturday night. Former SCCH doctor indicted by federal grand jury on 7 charges On April 29, a one-time doctor at Smyth County Community Hospital was arraigned on seven federal indictments related to an alleged sexual rela…