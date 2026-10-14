APB– Artimus Pyle Band, a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd, returns to The Lincoln Theatre Oct 14, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Submitted Image Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre will host the Artimus Pyle Band on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:30 p.m.kAm$:?46 9:D 56A2CEFC6 7C@> $<J?JC5 :? `hh`[ pCE:>FD !J=6VD 42C66C 92D =65 9:> 5@H? 2 A2E9 @7 D@=@ C64@C5D 2?5 AC@;64ED 4F=>:?2E:?8 :?E@ @?6 @7 E96 EC:3FE6D E@ D@FE96C? C@4< C@J2=EJ] (96? 7@C>6C {J?JC5 $<J?JC5 5CF>>6C pCE:>FD !J=6 AFE E@86E96C Q%96 pCE:>FD !J=6 q2?5[Q 96 H2?E65 E96 32?5 E@ 36 2 AC@A6C C6AC6D6?E2E:@? @7 E96 ECF6 $<J?JC5 DA:C:E[ @?6 E92E H@F=5 5@ ;FDE:46 E@ E9@D6 :?4C65:3=6 D@?8D E92E #@??:6 '2? +2?E HC@E6 2?5 D2?8]k^AmkAm!J=6 C6AC6D6?ED 2? :>A@CE2?E A2CE @7 E96 :?4C65:3=6 C@==6C4@2DE6C 9:DE@CJ @7 @?6 @7 p>6C:42VD 8C62E6DE 32?5[ A=2J:?8 5CF>D 5FC:?8 E96:C A:??24=6 J62CD @7 `hfc\`hff 2?5 E96? 282:? 7@C E96 %C:3FE6 E@FC @7 `hh`]k^Am People are also reading… Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Goodwill opening Tazewell store Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Access to Beauty: VDOT celebrates Elk Garden trailhead parking improvements Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership Virginia football rallies for come-from-behind win over Syracuse Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Somic expansion approved by town Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs 'We’ve been screwed': How one county shifted on data centers kAm%96J 2C6 3C:?8:?8 2== E96 9:ED[ :?4=F5:?8 %F6D52JVD v@?6[ $H66E w@>6 p=232>2[ v:>>6 %9C66 $E6AD[ %C2G6=:?V |2?[ %92E $>6==[ $:>A=6 |2?[ uC66 q:C5[ s@?VE pD< |6 }@ "F6DE:@?D[ x z?@H p {:EE=6[ (9:D<6J #@4<\p\#@==6C[ 2?5 >F49 >@C6]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE %96 {:?4@=? %962EC6 2?5 6G6?E E:4<6ED[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8QmHHH]E96=:?4@=?]@C8k^2m @C 42== afe\fgb\e_ha]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Lives lost were remembered, while lives saved were celebrated at last week’s Smyth County Recovery Court candlelight vigil. Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum A Wednesday evening candidates’ forum brought out some of those seeking a seat on one of Smyth County’s three town councils. Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Trump is sending $2.35 billion in direct payments to millions of Americans just weeks before the Nov. 3 elections. Here is a list of Trump's r… Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Melissa Finelli gets to spend many of her days watching people transform. Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Cal defensive back Cam Sidney was credited with a pass breakup on a throw intended for Luke Reynolds in the back of the end zone, and the Gold…