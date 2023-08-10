On Tuesday, Aug, 8, more than 400 educators from Wythe County Public Schools attended the EduPrep conference held at Wytheville Community College.

EduPrep was designed to provide professional development opportunities for WCPS teachers and to create a venue for local educators to share new perspectives and discuss challenges and solutions. More than a dozen administrators and faculty from WCC and teachers and administrators from the schools facilitated an all-day conference with subjects ranging from “Managing a Classroom” to “Effectively Integrating Technology into your Classroom Instruction.”

Teachers in attendance earned development points toward license renewal.

In one of the sessions, Jen Otey, a middle school engineering and computer science teacher, presented “Melding Creativity and Technology in Your Classroom” to model how to use the Engineering Design Process as a means to use plugged (with electronics) and unplugged (without electronics) technologies to provide fun, creative, student- driven projects and activities for teaching any subject.

Director of Middle Schools Shannon Vaught and Charles Debord, director of high schools for the division, talked about how to promote good attendance in classrooms.

“Today has been really exciting, but our biggest surprise happened when Wythe County Sheriff Charles Foster and Chief Deputy Anthony Cline attended and surprised teachers with 30 $250 gift cards,” Vaught said. “Names were drawn throughout the day, and $7,500 in funds for classroom supplies were given to the winning teachers.”

According to Cline, the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office fundraised over the summer to put money into its “Shop Wythe a Cop” program, created by Cline in 2017.

“We wanted to give back to the kids in Wythe County,” Cline said. “What better way than to buy supplies for our educators who are teaching our youth?”

Chris Terry, Wayne Kirby and Stu Vaught of the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office led sessions during the professional development day. They spoke to teachers about classroom and online safety and the current trends with substance abuse.

Speaking from 21 years of classroom teaching experience, Rural Retreat High School Principal Brandon Blankenship presented the “The Art of Teaching,” providing teachers with techniques in planning engaging lessons that help them find their own “art form” in the classroom.

Blankenship said, “We appreciate the hospitality shown today by WCC. It was nice to see all the smiling faces on those who are excited to get back into the classroom and make a difference in a child’s life.”

The professional development day ended with a Vendor Fair where multiple businesses provided information and door prizes for teachers.

“WCC and Wythe County Public Schools have a wonderful partnership in so many ways,” said Josh Floyd, WCC’s coordinator of dual enrollment and one of the EduPrep planners. “Now in its fifth year, the annual EduPrep event is a perfect example involving this critical partnership. We are so pleased to host WCPS educators each August on campus for a full day of professional development and pivotal learning prior to the start of the academic year. Additionally, this year’s vendor fair featured 14 local businesses and non-profit organizations who spent a full afternoon supporting these hard-working individuals. Vendors provided valuable information and resources to educators as part of this wonderful event.”

School starts for Wythe County Public Schools on Aug. 16.

