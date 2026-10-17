Extension Answers Fifteen years of Ag Field Days! Dr. Andy Overbay Columnist Oct 17, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Submitted photo Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dr. Andy Overbay Columnist This past Wednesday, the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office and Smyth County Schools continued a partnership that started back in 2011, the Smyth County Ag Field Day for 4th Grade.kAmp8 u:6=5 s2JD WpusDX 7@C 6=6>6?E2CJ D49@@= 2F5:6?46D 2C6 ?@E9:?8 ?6H E@ @FC 2C62] x 92G6 A2CE:4:A2E65 :? pusD 6G6? 367@C6 x DE2CE65 H@C<:?8 7@C tIE6?D:@? ?62C=J af J62CD 28@] k^AmkAm%96 8@2= @7 pusD :D E96 D2>6… >2<6 DEF56?ED 2H2C6 @7 E96 =625:?8 :?5FDECJ :? E96:C 4@F?EJ] %96 7@C>2E :D AC6EEJ >F49 E96 D2>6 2D H6==] $EF56?ED 2?5 E96:C 4=2DDC@@> E62496CD C@E2E6 E9C@F89 DE2E:@?D E92E 7@4FD @? 2 4@>>@5:EJj 6249 DE2E:@? :D >2??65 3J 2 =@42= @C C68:@?2= 6IA6CE :? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week. Loved ones of people lost to addiction urged to take part in Remembering Our Neighbors Lives have been lost throughout Smyth County to substance use disorder. A new initiative wants to help the community see the faces and names o… Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Lives lost were remembered, while lives saved were celebrated at last week’s Smyth County Recovery Court candlelight vigil. 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