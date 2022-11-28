Deputy killed after bodies discovered

A Washington County deputy accused of driving across the country before setting fire to a house and killing a teenage girl’s family on Friday was killed by California police after a chase on that same day.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect in a triple homicide in Riverside, California, 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards, was hired as a deputy on Nov. 16. The sheriff said Edwards, who graduated in January from the Virginia State Police Academy, had recently begun orientation to be assigned to the patrol division.

In a release, the sheriff’s office said that Edwards had worked as a trooper with the Virginia State Police previously. Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said that Edwards was assigned to Henrico County as a trooper. He resigned on Oct. 28, about nine months after starting.

Sheriff Blake Andis said that past employers, including the state police, were contacted during the hiring process; however, no trouble was disclosed.

“It is shocking and sad to the entire law enforcement community that such an evil and wicked person could infiltrate law enforcement while concealing his true identity as a computer predator and murderer,” Andis said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Winek family, their friends, officers and all those affected by this heinous crime.”

Andis noted, too, that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Riverside, California, Police Department in the investigation.

The Riverside Police Department said in a press release that officers were dispatched on Friday around 11:08 a.m. to check on a young female who appeared distressed while getting into a red Kia Soul with a man.

While the officers responded, the release said, calls began to come in about a house fire nearby. The Riverside Fire Department was first to arrive, police said, and reported a working fire on the first floor of the home. Inside the home, firefighters discovered the bodies of three adults in the front entryway – the victims of an apparent homicide.

Once the fire was quenched, detectives took over the investigation, assisted by the Riverside County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and arson investigators with the Riverside Fire Department.

The police department said that the victims were identified as 69-year-old Mark Winek, his wife, Sharie Winek, 65, and their daughter, 38-year-old Brooke Winek.

The department said exact causes and manner of deaths is still pending, as is the cause of the house fire; however, the release said that it appears the fire was intentionally set.

The investigation determined that the young female described in the initial call lived in the house where the fire and homicides occurred, and the man she was with was identified as Edwards. The release said Edwards was from North Chesterfield, Virginia.

Edwards and the teen were located several hours later in San Bernadino, California.

Officials with the San Bernadino said a chase ensued that included helicopters and a SWAT vehicle. Edwards, a release said, fired at the SWAT vehicle, striking it numerous times, before losing control of his car and running off the road. At that point, the teen exited the vehicle and was rescued by deputies. Edwards, according to law enforcement, exited the vehicle, too, and pointed a gun at the sheriff’s office helicopter. Deputies fired at Edwards, killing him.

The teen, who wasn’t harmed, was placed in protective custody at the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services.

Police detectives said Edwards “catfished” the girl online, pretending to be a different person than who he actually was, and developed an online, though fake, relationship with her. The department said he traveled from Virginia to Riverside and parked in a neighbor’s driveway, walking to the teen’s home.

“At some point, he murdered the teen’s grandfather, grandmother and mother before walking back to his vehicle with the teen and leaving,” the police department reported.

“This is yet another horrific reminders of the predators existing online who prey on our children,” Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said. “If you’ve already had a conversation with your kids on how to be safe online and on social media, have it again. If not, start it now to better protect them.”

Riverside is about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.