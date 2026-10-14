Motorists: Prioritize safety when encountering farm equipment during harvest season Oct 14, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As farmers work long, laborious hours this fall harvest season, motorists are encouraged to do their part to protect the people providing for their communities.kAmuC@> ?@H F?E:= E96 6?5 @7 }@G6>36C[ G2C:@FD 24E:G:E:6D H:== C6BF:C6 72C>6CD E@ 5C:G6 =2C86[ D=@H\>@G:?8 >249:?6CJ @? 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CFC2= C@25 D276EJ]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Lives lost were remembered, while lives saved were celebrated at last week’s Smyth County Recovery Court candlelight vigil. Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum A Wednesday evening candidates’ forum brought out some of those seeking a seat on one of Smyth County’s three town councils. Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Trump is sending $2.35 billion in direct payments to millions of Americans just weeks before the Nov. 3 elections. Here is a list of Trump's r… Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Melissa Finelli gets to spend many of her days watching people transform. Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Cal defensive back Cam Sidney was credited with a pass breakup on a throw intended for Luke Reynolds in the back of the end zone, and the Gold…