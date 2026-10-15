Local teams run at Sugar Hollow Oct 15, 2026 8 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Don Cumbow Invitational was held at Sugar Hollow Park on Oct. 14.kAmk6>mq~*$k^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m%62> $4@C6Dk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mp3:?85@? cc[ ':C8:?:2 w:89 gb[ w@?2<6C `_e[ #:586G:6H ``b[ t2DED:56 ``f[ !F=2D<: r@F?EJ `ab[ $@FE96C? v2A `bc[ %2K6H6== `cgk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mx?5:G:5F2= #6DF=EDk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>m`] !2C=6J $E2E@? Wp3:?85@?X[ `fida]haj a] {:2> !C2EE W':C8:?:2 w:89X[ `fidg]cfj b] }@29 r2D6 W$@FE9 vC66?6X[ `gi``]dcj c] %:>@E96 #68:? W':C8:?:2 w:89X[ `gi`d]_aj d] r@J s6?E@? W(@=76 w:==D w@>6 $49@@=X[ `giaa]ghj e] {F<6 s@C? Wp3:?85@?X[ `gib`]b`j f] |2I y@9?D@? W#:586G:6HX[ `giba]abj g] qC2J5@? |4rC24<6? W!2EC:4< w6?CJX[ `giba]h_j h] wF?E6C sJ6 Ww@?2<6CX[ `gibd]hcj `_] y@?29 |@C82? W!F=2D<: r@F?EJX[ `gibf]caj ``] r64:= q=24< W!F=2D<: r@F?EJX[ `gibf]cej `a] tE92? q2<6C W%2K6H6==X[ `gic`]bfj `b] |2I q@56?9@CDE Wp3:?85@?X[ `gicc]d_j `c] pF=56? #2:?6J Wp3:?85@?X[ `hi_d]caj `d] {:?4@=? r@>3D Ww@?2<6CX[ `hia`]eg]k^6>mk^Am People are also reading… Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Virginia Tech football denied on final play in loss at Cal Goodwill opening Tazewell store Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant EO presents Bishops with Community Champion Award Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat Virginia football rallies for come-from-behind win over Syracuse Access to Beauty: VDOT celebrates Elk Garden trailhead parking improvements Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership Somic expansion approved by town Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum kAmk6>mvx#{$k^6>mk^Am kAmk6>m%62> $4@C6Dk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>mp3:?85@? ed[ t2DED:56 fb[ &?:@? `ac[ y@9? q2EE=6 `b_[ !F=2D<: r@F?EJ `be[ v6@C86 (JE96 `bg[ #:586G:6H `ge[ ':C8:?:2 w:89 `hg[ %2K6H6== a_d[ w@?2<6C a_f[ $@FE96C? v2A a`g[ w@=DE@? b`bk^6>mk^Am kAmk6>mx?5:G:5F2= #6DF=EDk^6>mk^AmkAmk6>m`] p==:6 $2=J6C Wt2DED:56X[ a_ic`]bej a] |:2 (:==:2>D Wv6@C86 (JE96X[ a_ide]gej b] w2:=6J |2JD Wt2DED:56X[ a`i`f]egj c] r96=D62 |6E42=7 W$@FE9 vC66?6X[ a`iba]h`j d] r=2C2 q2<<6C Wp3:?85@?X[ a`icb]ddj e] y@FC?66 !6CCJ W#:586G:6HX[ a`idb]a`j f] w2??29 |2JD Wt2DED:56X[ aaia_]f`j g] #:=6J $A2:? W&?:@?X[ aaibf]_`j h] {J=2 q@DE:4 Ww@?2<6CX[ aaibh]ddj `_] z2E6=J? (@=7@C5 W$@FE96C? v2AX[ aaicb]afj ``] }:?2 qF46J\r2C5 W!F=2D<: r@F?EJX[ aaich]hgj `a] t=2:?2 (2C?6C W(@=7 w:==D w@>6 $49@@=X[ aaidc]_bj `b] #6282? $>:E9 Wp3:?85@?X[ abi_`]b`j `c] {:=J |@CC@H Wp3:?85@?X[ abi_b]_ej `d] v23C:6==6 !6C<:?D Wy@9? q2EE=6X[ abi``]cf]k^6>mk^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crunch Time: Local farms help Smyth schools celebrate Farm to School program Last Friday, students and staff were treated to hamburgers made with local beef as two farms helped Smyth County celebrate Farm to School Week. Remembering, living: Smyth Recovery Court vigil features stories of hope Lives lost were remembered, while lives saved were celebrated at last week’s Smyth County Recovery Court candlelight vigil. Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville office seekers speak at candidates' forum A Wednesday evening candidates’ forum brought out some of those seeking a seat on one of Smyth County’s three town councils. Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections Trump is sending $2.35 billion in direct payments to millions of Americans just weeks before the Nov. 3 elections. Here is a list of Trump's r… Celebration of Life: Ridgerunner shares the transformation she witnesses Melissa Finelli gets to spend many of her days watching people transform.