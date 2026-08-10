Upcoming library programs Aug 10, 2026 35 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save August 13- Scrabble at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library on Thursday, August 13th at 1:30 pm. Enjoy a challenging and fun game of Scrabble with other word enthusiasts.kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpF8FDE `b\ %2=<:?8 p3@FE q@@<D 2E E96 y6DD:6 !6E6C>2? |6>@C:2= {:3C2CJ @? %9FCD52J[ pF8FDE `bkDFAmE9k^DFAm 2E a A>]k^DEC@?8m %9:D >@?E9VD 3@@< :D k6>m(:E9 v@@5 #62D@?Di |J w62CE76=E y@FC?6Ji uC@> r@\56A6?56?4J E@ 2 $6=7\}FCEFC:?8 {:76 k^6>m3J |2C4:2 (:?E6CD] x? E9:D 4C62E:G6 >6>@:C[ |2C4:2 w2:?6D (:?E6CD C67=64ED ?@E @?=J @? 96C >2CC:286 E92E 4CF>3=65 2D E:>6 H6?E 3J[ 3FE 2=D@ 5:D4FDD6D E96 G2C:@FD 2G6?F6D @7 D6=7\962=:?8 D96 5:D4@G6C65 @? E96 ;@FC?6J E@ =62C? E@ =@G6 96CD6=7 @?46 282:?]k^Am People are also reading… Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Award-winning author John Copenhaver kicks off Marion library's lecture series One juvenile dies, four students injured in car crash on 2nd day of school in Orange County Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day 5 things to watch as Virginia Tech opens training camp Car Tax relief rate continues to decline Stafford County deputy faces charges of reckless driving and manslaughter Smyth students get inside look into justice system Saltville launches farmers market Trump signs orders to limit US birthright citizenship 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpF8FDE `c\ !@<é>@? 2E E96 y6DD:6 !6E6C>2? |6>@C:2= {:3C2CJ @? uC:52J pF8FDE `ckDFAmE9k^DFAm 2E bib_ A>]k^DEC@?8m r2==:?8 2== !@<é>@? 72?DP |66E FA H:E9 @E96C 72?D E96 a?5 uC:52J @7 E96 >@?E9 E@ EC256[ =62C? E@ 32EE=6[ 62C? AC:K6D[ 2?5 5:D4FDD 2== E9:?8D !@<é>@?] p== 286D 2C6 H6=4@>6]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpF8FDE `f\ |65:E2E:@? 2E E96 y6DD:6 !6E6C>2? |6>@C:2= {:3C2CJ @? |@?52J[ pF8FDE `fE9 2E c A>]k^DEC@?8m (6=4@>6 E@ 2==i A6@A=6 H9@ 92G6 ?6G6C EC:65 D:EE:?8 >65:E2E:@? 2?5 A6@A=6 H9@ 92G6 D@>6 6IA6C:6?46 :? >65:E2E:?8 2?5 H@F=5 =:<6 E@ D92C6 E96 6IA6C:6?46 2?5 DA246 H:E9 @E96CD] p7E6C 2 A6C:@5 @7 D2J:?8 Q96==@DQ 2?5 86EE:?8 D6EE=65[ H6V== DE2CE 2 EH6?EJ\>:?FE6 A6C:@5 @7 D62E65 D:=6?46] p7E6C E92E[ 6G6CJ@?6 :D 7C66 E@ D@4:2=:K6 2?5 D92C6 :7 E96J H:D9] r92:CD 2C6 2G2:=23=6 7@C 7@=<D H9@ 2C6?VE 4@>7@CE23=6 D:EE:?8 @? E96 7=@@C[ 3FE J@FVC6 H6=4@>6 E@ 3C:?8 2 J@82 >2E 2?5^@C 4FD9:@?] k^Am kAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpF8FDE a_\$4C233=6 2E E96 y6DD:6 !6E6C>2? |6>@C:2= {:3C2CJ @? %9FCD52J[ pF8FDE a_E9 2E `ib_ A>k^DEC@?8m] t?;@J 2 492==6?8:?8 2?5 7F? 82>6 @7 $4C233=6 H:E9 @E96C H@C5 6?E9FD:2DED]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpF8FDE aa\ $2EFC52J |@G:6 |2E:?66i #62C (:?5@H 2E E96 y6DD:6 !6E6C>2? |6>@C:2= {:3C2CJ @? pF8FDE aakDFAm?5k^DFAm 2E `aib_ A>]k^DEC@?8m %96 962E @7 DF>>6C :D FA@? FD] ~A6? E9@D6 H:?5@HDP $66 :7 2 E9C:==:?8 DE@CJ 7:?5D J@F] r@>6 E@ E96 =:3C2CJ 7@C 2 G:6H:?8 @7 w:E494@4<VD k6>m#62C (:?5@Hk^6>m] $E2J 4@@= :?D:56 2?5 H2E49 E9:D E9C:==6C 23@FE 2 >65:42==J 4@?7:?65 A9@E@8C2A96C 5:D4@G6C:?8 DFDA:4:@FD 24E:G:EJ 2E 9:D ?6:893@CVD 2A2CE>6?E] !@A4@C? 2?5 5C:?<D H:== 36 AC@G:565] u66= 7C66 E@ 3C:?8 2 3=2?<6E 2?5^@C A:==@H 7@C 6IEC2 4@K:?6DD]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Interest grows in transforming Saltville's Hartwood building Transforming a building that was once considered an eyesore in Saltville into a gateway to the community and the Salt Trail has taken on speci… Sacred mission: Project Crossroads honors service of Howe, Becker Over the course of decades two men put their faith, hands, feet, and backs into providing warm and safe houses for the people of multiple Sout… Chilhowie food pantry receives grant that allows the nonprofit 'to dream' Feeding Southwest Virginia and three of its partner agencies, including a Smyth County food pantry, will share in a $403,080 grant from the We… Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Treasurer Tom Burkett was blunt when he addressed the Smyth County Board of Supervisors last week about growing demands on county coffers and … Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Monday afternoon, standing inside the newly rebuilt and renovated space that was gutted by fire in October 2021, Todd Baxter wondered how the …