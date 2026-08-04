Top Story Saltville launches farmers market SPorter Aug 4, 2026 9 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At this month’s Saltville Town Council meeting, the possibility of a community farmers market was introduced. Now, the first market is set for Aug. 5 from 6-8 p.m.kAmr@F?4:=>2? r2CJ $2F=D 3C@F89E FA E96 :562[ D2J:?8 E92E 4:E:K6?D 925 ?@E65 E96 ?665 7@C 2 72C>6CD’ >2C<6E 27E6C 2 =@42= AC@5F46C C6=@42E65 9:D 3FD:?6DD]k^AmkAm$2F=D DF886DE65 E92E E96 >2C<6E 36 D6E FA 2=@?8 '6?5@C p==6J 369:?5 E96 !@DE ~77:46 2?5 E92E 8C@H6CD ?@E 36 492C865 E@ E2<6 A2CE] %96 4@F?4:= 4@?4FCC65]k^AmkAm}@E:?8 E92E |2EE !C2E6C 925 28C665 E@ 96=A H:E9 E96 AC@;64E[ $2F=D D2:5 E92E 96’5 =:<6 E@ 86E :E @A6? 2D D@@? 2D A@DD:3=6]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay Smyth students get inside look into justice system Virginia Tech administrators Wurthman, Brugger McSorley lose their jobs Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years ATV's on roadways drawing debate Smyth planners recommend proposed data center regs go back to committee Son of Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy arrested for shooting mother in Virginia home Family, Smyth Animal Rescue unite to keep Olivia's light shining Ex-pastor at Botetourt church led 'double life' sexually exploiting young girls Sheriff shares Nancy Guthrie update after video plea Smyth hospital CEO says SCCH is not at risk of closure Smyth County residents must be stewards of community in data center debate For veterans: Marion's American Legion service officer, commander receive state honors kAm%96 4@F?4:= E2=<65 23@FE 7:?5:?8 2 52J E92E 5:5?’E 4@?7=:4E H:E9 @E96C ?62C3J 72C>6CD’ >2C<6ED] (65?6D52J 42>6 @FE 2D 2 8@@5 49@:46]k^AmkAm(:E9 82C56?D 4@>:?8 :? ?@H[ %@H? |2?286C r64:=6 #@D6?32F> DFAA@CE65 E96 :562[ ?@E:?8 E92E >2?J A6@A=6 4@F=5 D6== E96:C 6IEC2 AC@5F46] “!6@A=6 =@G6 AC@5F46[” D96 @3D6CG65]k^AmkAm%96 4@F?4:= 28C665 E92E DF49 2 >2C<6E H@F=5 36 2 8C62E H2J E@ AC@>@E6 4@>>F?:EJ]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 >2C<6E[ :?5:G:5F2=D >2J 6>2:= $2F=D 2E k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i4D2F=DoD2=EG:==6]@C8Qm4D2F=DoD2=EG:==6]@C8k^2m]k^Am kAmxE :D @A6?:?8 5FC:?8 }2E:@?2= u2C>6CD |2C<6E (66<[ @3D6CG65 pF8] a\g[ H9:49 :D 2? @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ DFAA@CE =@42= 28C:4F=EFC6 3J G:D:E:?8 2 72C>6CD >2C<6E 2?5 C64@8?:K:?8 E96 >2?J 36?67:ED E96J AC@G:56] q6J@?5 @776C:?8 2 H:56 G2C:6EJ @7 AC@5F4ED[ 72C>6CD >2C<6ED A=2J 2? :>A@CE2?E C@=6 :? DE:>F=2E:?8 =@42= 64@?@>:6D[ DEC6?8E96?:?8 4@>>F?:E:6D[ :?4C62D:?8 2446DD E@ 7C6D9 7@@5[ 2?5 AC6D6CG:?8 72C>=2?5 2?5 CFC2= =:G6=:9@@5D]k^AmkAm“u2C>6CD >2C<6ED 8:G6 4FDE@>6CD 5:C64E 2446DD E@ E96 7C6D96DE A@DD:3=6 AC@5F46[ >62E 2?5 52:CJ[ @7E6? 92CG6DE65 H:E9:? 9@FCD @7 C6249:?8 E96 >2C<6E[ H9:=6 8:G:?8 72C>6CD 2 G6?F6 E@ D6== 5:C64E=J E@ E96:C ?6:893@CD 2?5 <66A 6G6CJ 5@==2C DA6?E[” D2:5 y6DD:42 |4r=6==2?5[ 4@>>F?:42E:@?D >2?286C 7@C ':C8:?:2 uC6D9 |2E49]k^Am kAmx? C646?E J62CD[ ':C8:?:2 92D 6IA6C:6?465 DE625J 8C@HE9 :? 3@E9 E96 ?F>36C @7 72C>6CD >2C<6ED 2?5 E96 G6?5@CD H9@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? E96>]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 ':C8:?:2 u2C>6CD |2C<6E pDD@4:2E:@?[ E96C6 2C6 23@FE bde 72C>6CD >2C<6ED 24C@DD ':C8:?:2] u@@5 D@=5 2E 72C>6CD >2C<6ED EC2G6=D 2? 2G6C286 @7 ;FDE ba >:=6D[ 4@>A2C65 E@ 2AAC@I:>2E6=J `[d__ >:=6D 7@C 7@@5 4@>>@?=J 7@F?5 :? 8C@46CJ DE@C6D]k^AmkAmu@C AC@5F46CD D66<:?8 255:E:@?2= DFAA@CE[ @C82?:K2E:@?D DF49 2D E96 'u|p @776C C6D@FC46D 2?5 EC2:?:?8 AC@8C2>D E9C@F89 u2C>6CD |2C<6E &?:G6CD:EJ 2?5 E96 ':C8:?:2 r6CE:7:65 u2C>6CD |2C<6E $JDE6>]k^Am kAm“r6=63C2E:?8 }2E:@?2= u2C>6CD |2C<6E (66< :D 2 H2J E@ E92?< E96 72C>6CD[ G6?5@CD 2?5 >2C<6E >2?286CD H9@ >2<6 E96D6 4@??64E:@?D A@DD:3=6 H9:=6 6?4@FC28:?8 >@C6 ':C8:?:2?D E@ G:D:E 2 >2C<6E :? E96:C 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 6IA6C:6?46 :E 7:CDE92?5[” |4r=6==2?5 D2:5]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Smyth County to close trash collection stations an additional day As officials continue to search for cost-saving measures, Smyth County’s convenience stations for trash collection will soon be closed a secon… Smyth County treasurer describes financial situation as 'perfect storm' Treasurer Tom Burkett was blunt when he addressed the Smyth County Board of Supervisors last week about growing demands on county coffers and … 'If I Were Mayor': Northwood student wins regional award for essay If she was the mayor of Saltville, Kenzley Frye would address day-to-day issues like potholes, while also working on enhanced tourism marketin… Smyth students get inside look into justice system After hours in Smyth County Circuit Court Friday morning, Commonwealth’s Attorney Phillip “Bucky” Blevins declared that he could see each one … Baxters help downtown Marion space continue to evolve after 120 years Monday afternoon, standing inside the newly rebuilt and renovated space that was gutted by fire in October 2021, Todd Baxter wondered how the … Watch Now: Related Video Trump says US-Iran talks continue, warns Tehran faces 'last chance' Ohio reports 3rd measles outbreak of 2026; US cases hit 35-year high Ohio reports 3rd measles outbreak of 2026; US cases hit 35-year high Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Ceuta enclave "almost" back to normal after migrant influx Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms Donald Trump trying to 'change the narrative away from the Iran war' ahead of midterms