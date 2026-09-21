County launches land-use survey Sep 21, 2026 10 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wythe County has launched a new online survey to gather additional public feedback on the proposed Land Use Classification Ordinance.kAm%96 DFCG6J 2D<D 2 D6C:6D @7 BF6DE:@?D 56D:8?65 E@ AC@G:56 E96 4@F?EJ H:E9 >@C6 4@>AC696?D:G6 7665324< 23@FE E96 AC@A@D65 K@?:?8 @C5:?2?46[ :?4=F5:?8 C6D:56?ED’ AC:@C:E:6D[ 4@?46C?D[ 2?5 @G6C2== D6?E:>6?E 2D E96 C6G:6H AC@46DD 4@?E:?F6D]k^AmkAm#6D:56?ED 2C6 FC865 E@ C6G:6H E96 AC@A@D65 K@?:?8 @C5:?2?46 2?5 C6=2E65 :?7@C>2E:@? 367@C6 4@>A=6E:?8 E96 DFCG6J] u@C E9@D6 E92E >2J ?665 2DD:DE2?46 2446DD:?8 @C 4@>A=6E:?8 E96 @?=:?6 DFCG6J[ DE277 2E E96 E9C66 (JE96 r@F?EJ 3C2?496D @7 E96 (JE96\vC2JD@? #68:@?2= {:3C2CJ :? (JE96G:==6[ u@CE r9:DH6==[ 2?5 #FC2= #6EC62E 42? AC@G:56 2DD:DE2?46]k^Am People are also reading… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Smyth man accused of forging military document 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications Stocked shelves: Food City opens new store in Marion Proposed zoning regs for data centers head to Smyth supervisors Potential Hokie Johnson joins Indiana lawsuit in eligibility quest Interstate 81 crashes kill one, snarls traffic Kennedy Center board votes to close for renovations kAm%96 5C27E @C5:?2?46[ 7C6BF6?E=J 2D<65 BF6DE:@?D[ 255:E:@?2= :?7@C>2E:@?[ 2?5 E96 @?=:?6 DFCG6J 2C6 2G2:=23=6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]HJE964@]@C8^K@?:?8QmHHH]HJE964@]@C8^K@?:?8k^2m]k^AmkAm!F3=:4 7665324< 4@==64E65 E9C@F89 E96 DFCG6J H:== AC@G:56 2?@E96C @AA@CEF?:EJ 7@C C6D:56?ED E@ D92C6 E96:C A6CDA64E:G6D 2D E96 4@F?EJ 4@?E:?F6D :ED C6G:6H @7 E96 AC@A@D65 @C5:?2?46]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs If they did nothing, Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Atkins said, county leaders feared that a data center could come in and little protect… Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th The celebration of this country’s 250th anniversary will continue next weekend at one of Smyth County’s largest festivals. Smyth man accused of forging military document A Smyth County man has been accused of forging a federal document to back up his claim that he was military veteran. The suspect was trying to…