Graham joins Tri-Area Community Health Sep 23, 2026 Sep 23, 2026 0 Jennifer Graham Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tri-Area Community Health is pleased to welcome Jennifer Graham, MEd, LPC, as the Behavioral Health Director.kAm$96 H2D AC6G:@FD=J H:E9 |@F?E #@86CD r@>>F?:EJ $6CG:46D 7@C a` J62CD 2?5 96=5 G2C:@FD A@D:E:@?D D6CG:?8 3@E9 J@FE9 2?5 25F=ED] q68:??:?8 :? a__d[ D96 H@C<65 2D 2 "F2=:7:65 |6?E2= w62=E9 !C@76DD:@?2= 2D 2 >6?E2= 962=E9 D<:== 3F:=56C[ 42D6 >2?286C[ 2?5 %96C2A6FE:4 s2J %C62E>6?E 4@F?D6=@C 367@C6 C6EFC?:?8 E@ {:?5D6J (:=D@? r@==686 E@ 62C? 2? |t5 :? r@F?D6=:?8 2?5 wF>2? s6G6=@A>6?E 2?5 2 {:46?D65 !C@76DD:@?2= r@F?D6=@C =:46?D6 :? a_a_]k^AmkAmvC292> E2<6D 2 4@>A2DD:@?2E6[ :?5:G:5F2=:K65 2AAC@249 E@ E96C2AJ[ C64@8?:K:?8 6249 A6CD@?’D F?:BF6 DEC6?8E9D[ 6IA6C:6?46D[ 2?5 42A24:EJ 7@C 8C@HE9] w6C H@C< 7@4FD6D @? 96=A:?8 4=:6?ED 56G6=@A C6D:=:6?46 2?5 67764E:G6 H2JD @7 ?2G:82E:?8 =:76’D 492==6?86D] (:E9 2 3C@25 2?5 :?E68C2E:G6 A6CDA64E:G6[ D96 5C2HD 7C@> G2C:@FD E96C2A6FE:4 2AAC@2496D E@ >66E 6249 A6CD@?’D ?665D 2?5 DFAA@CE =2DE:?8 H6==\36:?8] $96 G:6HD E96 E96C2A6FE:4 C6=2E:@?D9:A 2D 2 DA246 H96C6 :?D:89E[ 4@??64E:@?[ 2?5 >62?:?87F= 492?86 42? 6>6C86]k^Am People are also reading… Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Chilhowie Apple Festival to celebrate USA's 250th Virginia Voices: Lieutenant Governor gets to know Wytheville 1,374 pages: Smyth School Board receives study of school buildings' needs A look at Smyth board's OK of data center zoning regs Keys to victory in Virginia Tech football's road opener against Maryland Smyth man accused of forging military document Grant program that's helped Wythe, Smyth farmers now accepting applications No mercy: Smyth prosecutor, victim's nephew fight murderer's parole Friday Night Lights: Rural Retreat Farmers Market to expand opportunities Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie kAm“(6 2C6 E9C:==65 E@ H6=4@>6 |D] vC292> 2D @FC q692G:@C2= w62=E9 s:C64E@C[” D2:5 sC] y2>6D (6CE9[ yC][ rt~] “w6C 4=:?:42= 6IA6CE:D6[ 565:42E:@?[ 2?5 4@>>:E>6?E E@ DFAA@CE:?8 >6?E2= 962=E9 2?5 H6==\36:?8 H:== 36 2 G2=F23=6 2DD6E E@ @FC E62> 2?5 E96 :?5:G:5F2=D 2?5 72>:=:6D H6 92G6 E96 AC:G:=686 @7 D6CG:?8]Qk^AmkAm“x’> 6I4:E65 E@ 36 ;@:?:?8 %C:\pC62 r@>>F?:EJ w62=E9 2?5 E@ 92G6 E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ DFAA@CE E96 >6?E2= 962=E9 2?5 H6==\36:?8 @7 E96 A6@A=6 :? @FC 4@>>F?:E:6D[” D96 D2:5] “x 9@A6 E@ AC@G:56 2 D276[ 4@>A2DD:@?2E6 DA246 H96C6 A6@A=6 766= 962C5 2?5 DFAA@CE65 2D E96J H@C< E9C@F89 =:76’D 492==6?86D 2?5 >@G6 E@H2C5 962=:?8 2?5 A6CD@?2= 8C@HE9]”k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Chilhowie Elementary got attention at last week’s school board meeting. The attention wasn’t for anything negative, but for the number of stud… Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth County was awarded two significant grants for its proposed school construction projects at Chilhowie and Marion Senior high schools. The… Food City's investment in new Marion store exceeds $15M Ken Heath described Food City’s investment in its new supermarket as the largest investment in Marion in his three-decades-plus tenure working… Despite opposition, concerns about rights, Marion council adopts loitering ordinance Marion Mayor Avery Cornett described a proposed loitering ordinance as vague in places. He also cautioned members of the Town Council that he … 7 Smyth schools to benefit from security funding Smyth County Schools have received additional funding to enhance their security.