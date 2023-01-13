Vaught to lead Wythe supervisors for fourth year

Brian Vaught will continue to lead the Wythe County Board of Supervisors in 2023. Supervisors unanimously voted for him to remain as chairman during their Tuesday meeting. This is Vaught’s sixth year on the board and his fourth year as chairman.

Supervisors also unanimously voted for Rolland Cook to serve as vice-chairman, replacing Ryan Lawson, who nominated Cook for the position. Lawson said she served as vice-chairman for two years and was ready to let someone else serve in the position.

Also during the meeting, supervisors voted to move the due date for real estate tax bill to March 31 after hearing from Wythe County Treasurer Loir Guynn that tax bill should be in the mail late next week after a months-long delay because of computer issues.

Regarding his re-election as chairman, Vaught said that while he appreciates the continued trust of my fellow Board members to serve as chairman, he wanted to thank them for their hard work and desire to make Wythe County a better place.

“The past year we were able to work together to lower tax rates and work on a (tax) rebate, which has never been done before in Wythe County, when the vehicle market failed to stabilize,” he said this week. “We continue to look for economic development projects while expanding our fire and EMS services and continue to support Wythe County Public Schools both in operational money as well as investments in capital improvement.”

Vaught said that in the coming year, the board will continue to keep an eye on the vehicle market as supervisors work to come up with a fair tax rate that meets the needs of the county and recognizes the current economic stresses residents face.

“We also have several large-scale projects carrying over into the new year such as water projects, upgrading the antiquated and outdated radio system that our first responders use, as well as working with Mt. Rogers Planning District on the county-wide broadband project and the housing needs survey that they are currently completing,” Vaught said. “Of course we are very excited to see the first Blue Star plant begin operations as well as seeing the now privately run APEX center hold its first hockey game in the fall.”

Vaught said the county is also exploring possible state funding to create another shovel-ready site for a new industry looking to in Wythe County. The site won’t be as big as Lot 24, where Blue Star is building, he said, adding that Governor Youngkin has money available for localities that want to apply to get sites ready.

Regarding the tax bills, Guynn said she hoped to soon send information to the printers and have the bills in the mail by the end of next week. The treasurer also discussed the recent tax rebates for those who paid their personal property taxes by the Dec. 30 due date. She said her office is still going through the mailed payments and have not gotten to the payments left in the outdoor drop box.

Guynn said it will be at least February before the rebate checks are mailed out.

During their discussion with Guynn, supervisors said they want to study possibly splitting the mail/due dates for real estate and personal property tax bills – mailing them six months apart with due dates also six months apart. Guynn said such a move would lessen the workload for her office.