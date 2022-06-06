Summer reading programs on tap at Marion, Chilhowie, Saltville libraries

The possibilities are going to be endless at Smyth County’s three public libraries this summer. The Marion, Chilhowie and Saltville branches are each gearing up to kick off their summer reading programs.

This year’s theme: Oceans of Possibilities.

Each year, the library system organizes its Summer Reading Program and family fun shows to help keep kids engaged, challenge young minds and just have fun.

“We do it for the children, for the joy that it brings children,” said Hannah Combs, youth services assistant at the Marion branch.

The program not only offers a way to keep kids learning, but an opportunity for free fun activities, said Chilhowie Branch Supervisor Heather Carter.

“It’s also a way to get them into the library and gives a way to give them fun things to do during the summer,” Carter said. “And, they’re all free.”

Carter, Combs and Saltville Branch Supervisor Kris Sheets also pointed to preventing what’s called “the summer slide” as an important factor in the programs.

Research indicates that children lose reading and math skills over summer break. Participating in summer reading programs can help keep them from having to play catch up when the next school year begins, they explained.

The reading programs challenge kids to read or be read to everyday with story times held at the libraries each week. Story times are broken up into age groups for children up to 11. Pre-teen and teen programs are also planned, as well as a family story times.

“Anecdotally, I see that the kids that come to the story times tend to do better,” Sheets said. “They seem to be more excited about reading and learning.”

Story times will be held at the Farmer’s Market in Chilhowie after which participants can grab a free warm meal. In Saltville, story times will be held at the Town Commons. Space is limited for the Saltville program, so Sheets encourages those who wish to participate to sign up soon.

Combs noted that some kids may not like to read, but she believes that just means they haven’t found the right book yet.

“There’s a book out there for every child to love and through this program, we’ll help find that book,” she said.

After two years of altered programs due to the pandemic, Sheets said the library staff is eager to get back to in-person this year.

“I’m excited that we’re open again and that people can come in and see the changes that we’ve made.

In addition to the reading programs, the libraries are also offering Family Fun Nights, which will include a magic show, a dinosaur puppet show, a shark show, and an animal show, a petting zoo and pony rides, as well family bingo, board game and movie nights, and more.

Marion will kick off its Summer Reading Program with a launch party at the newly renovated Marion Waterpark on Thursday, June 9, with free admission, and Chilhowie will launch its program in the Chilhowie library’s gym area.

Registration is underway. To sign up, call the Marion branch at 276-783-2323, the Chilhowie branch at 276-646-3404 or the Saltville branch at 276-496-5514.

To learn more about the library system’s Summer Reading Program and Family Fun Nights, visit www.scplva.net or check out the libraries’ social media.