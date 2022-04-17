Musical alumni announce scholarship benefit

Floyd County High School alumni will raise funds to establish a scholarship in honor of Floyd’s longtime choir director, Sandra Smith, in Salem on May 7.

A concert to benefit the Sandra Smith Scholarship Fund will be at Salem’s First United Methodist Church in Salem on Saturday, May 7.

Headlining the May 7 concert will be Michael Bower, a 1980 grad of FCHS and now music director at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre, N.Y.

On the Salem church's 2,963-pipe Schantz organ, Bower's program will include the Bach Organ Toccata in d minor, the partita on “Holy, Holy, Holy” by Piet Post, and the toccata from Organ Symphony No. 5 by Charles-Marie Widor.

Another of Smith's former students, Vickie Sowers of Floyd, will lead a Floyd High alumni ensemble in the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel's Messiah.

The Sandra Smith Scholarship will be presented to a graduate with plans to study music, and recipients will be chosen by choir alumni.

The church is at 125 W. Main St., Salem, and the program begins at 2 p.m. on May 7. There is no charge for attendance, but donations to the Sandra Smith Scholarship Fund will be welcomed.

Checks to the fund may also be mailed to Floyd County Cares, 100 E. Main St. Room 108, Floyd, VA 24091.

Smith, originally from Independence, came to Floyd in 1971 fresh out of Radford University. She celebrated her 50th anniversary of teaching in Floyd last year.

Smith also serves as president of Virginia's Blue Ridge Music Festival (www.vbrmf.org) and as organist and music director at the Presbyterian Church of Floyd (www.pcfloyd.org).