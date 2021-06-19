Heather Blake receives Sandra Smith Music Scholarship

FLOYD — Heather Blake, former Floyd High School student, will receive the Sandra Smith High Honors Music Scholarship from Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival at its Floyd EcoVillage Concert at 3 p.m. on June 27.

Blake entered the University of North Carolina School for the Arts High School Program as a junior in 2019 and will continue her undergraduate studies there beginning in fall 2021, the festival stated in a release. She is the recipient of numerous awards and scholarships, including the Winston-Salem Symphony’s first prize in the Peter Perret Competition.

The Sandra Smith High Honors Music Scholarship both recognizes Blake’s outstanding accomplishments and honors Sandra Smith’s 50 years of service to children and to music in Floyd County.

Blake plays an important role in VBRMF’s Blue Ridge Strings program, which, in collaboration with the June Bug Center, funds and organizes violin and cello lessons for young students in Floyd County. She will also perform the finale of Bruch’s “Concerto in G minor” at VBRMF’s 6:30 p.m. concert on June 28.