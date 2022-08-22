Smyth library establishes telehealth office

Telehealth appointments can save area citizens hours on the road, connect individuals with counselors and specialists who don’t have regional offices, and speed up access to needed care. However, for many of the people who would benefit the most from telehealth, obstacles can exist, including not having a computer with the necessary hardware or not having a fast enough internet connection or both. Now, a county institution has removed those hurdles.

With grant money, the Smyth County Public Library has set up a private telehealth office in its Marion branch.

Rose Likins, the library director, noted that an emphasis has been put on privacy in the enclosed room. Sound proofing has been added and a window that looks into the library has blinds.

When the Library of Virginia proposed the idea, Likins said, officials suggested pods be bought to set up the space. Most pods only accommodate two people, and Likins could envision situations in which multiple family members and even a local healthcare provider might accompany an individual. A space for at least four was needed, she believed.

While pods of that size exist, they’re also expensive – more than $10,000. Likins got the OK to convert an unused office and the library was awarded funds from the Library of Virginia and the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).

The office features a tablet computer, large monitor, a removable web cam in the event that a physician wants to see a body area more closely, a microphone, and a printer.

While priority will be given to telehealth appointments, Likins emphasized that the library wants the area to be used and so it’s available for online meetings, online job interviews, online classes, podcast recording, or any other interaction requiring an internet connection and audio and video participation.

Use of the space and its equipment is free to Smyth County residents.

Individuals may now request appointments to use the equipment.

Patrons are responsible for booking their telehealth appointments directly with the healthcare provider of their choice and for verifying insurance coverage.

Some of the providers who offer telehealth services in this area include Ballad Health, Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, UVA Health, and the Virginia Telehealth Network. Many health insurance plans now cover telehealth appointments.

During the early months of the pandemic, online counseling and telehealth appointments came to the forefront as a way to meet healthcare needs.

Users will need to bring the information they will need to log into their e-mail account or access the appointment.

In a news release, Likins noted that many Smyth County internet connections are not robust enough to support online meetings or telehealth appointments and said the library is excited to be able to offer this new service to Smyth County residents. “We look forward to helping members of the community access healthcare services in this convenient format and to improving health outcomes for patrons,” Likins said.

Smyth County residents can make an appointment to use the telehealth privacy space by calling the Marion Library at 276-783-2323. Interested individuals can learn more at https://scplva.net/news/telehealth-at-scpl/.