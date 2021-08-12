VDOT seeks comments on Marion intersection work

Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on proposed changes in traffic and pedestrian patterns on Main Street in Marion.

The agency is looking at improving the intersections of Pendleton Street and Commerce Street with Main Street. A design public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 4-6 p.m. at Marion Town Hall. Virtual public involvement is also available.

Chase Buchanan, P.E., project manager, said the changes being considered include terminating traffic turning onto Pendleton from Main, increasing the turning radius from Commerce onto Main, adding pedestrian signal heads at Commerce and Main, and adjusting crosswalks.

Currently, motorists can turn left or right off Main Street onto Pendleton Street beside East Main Rides and the street is two-lane from Main to the lighted intersection with Highway 16/Commerce Street. Buchanan said the design change would prohibit traffic turning onto Pendleton from Main, making Pendleton a one-way street from the apartments to the intersection with Main, and only allow traffic to turn right (not left) off Pendleton onto Main. The street would remain two-lane between the apartment building and the intersection with Commerce.