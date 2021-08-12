VDOT seeks comments on Marion intersection work

Virginia Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on proposed changes in traffic and pedestrian patterns on Main Street in Marion.
The agency is looking at improving the intersections of Pendleton Street and Commerce Street with Main Street. A design public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 17 from 4-6 p.m. at Marion Town Hall. Virtual public involvement is also available.
Chase Buchanan, P.E., project manager, said the changes being considered include terminating traffic turning onto Pendleton from Main, increasing the turning radius from Commerce onto Main, adding pedestrian signal heads at Commerce and Main, and adjusting crosswalks.
Currently, motorists can turn left or right off Main Street onto Pendleton Street beside East Main Rides and the street is two-lane from Main to the lighted intersection with Highway 16/Commerce Street. Buchanan said the design change would prohibit traffic turning onto Pendleton from Main, making Pendleton a one-way street from the apartments to the intersection with Main, and only allow traffic to turn right (not left) off Pendleton onto Main. The street would remain two-lane between the apartment building and the intersection with Commerce.
At the intersection of Main Street and Commerce Street, improvement is needed for traffic turning onto Main Street, said Buchanan. The intersection is being designed to better accommodate larger vehicles with a 40-foot wheelbase (small tractor-trailers).
Some crosswalks in the area are not in the right place, Buchanan said. They will be painted over and upgraded to pedestrian countdown signals and pushbutton controls with Americans With Disabilities compliant ramps.
As the design is developed, VDOT will determine what right-of-way and easements will be needed. Property owners will be informed of the exact locations needed.
The project is expected to cost about $942,000 with construction to start in early 2024.
Comments can be provided to VDOT until Aug. 27 via the following methods:
* Call VDOT Project Manager Chase Buchanan at 276-696-3251.
* Email Chase.Buchanan@vdot.virginia.gov. Please reference “Route 11 intersection at Marion (Smyth County)” in the subject line.
* Online survey from the public meeting page. Additionally, a PDF comment sheet to print, fill out, and mail is also provided.
* Traditional mail to VDOT Project Manager Chase Buchanan, 2111 Bonham Road, Bristol, Virginia 24201.
There is a virtual public hearing involvement opportunity available at https://www.virginiadot.org/Route11and16improvementsMarion. The webpage includes a presentation and all the documents that will be available at the Aug. 17 public meeting.
If you need further special assistance, please reach out to Chase Buchanan at 276-696-3251, VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623), or device for hearing impaired (TTY) at 711.
Other projects in Smyth County include:
Interstate 81 Exit 35: A project to widen a portion of Route 107 beneath Interstate 81 at exit 35 at Chilhowie is under way. Be alert to the possibility of ramp work and periodic delays on Route 107. Watch out for highway workers in the project area. (Completion: September 2022)
The Highway11 and 107 improvements in Chilhowie are underway this summer with an estimated cost of $3 million. The project includes improving the turning radius at the lighted intersection, which will provide additional space for large trucks to turn. It includes removal of the former Greevers Drug Store building.
A project to replace the Interstate 81 bridges near mile marker 52 in the Atkins area of Smyth County is underway. Be alert to traffic shifts through the work zone. The speed limit in the work zone is 60 mph. (Completion: Fall 2022)