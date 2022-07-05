Song of the Mountains makes its radio debut

After 17 years, Song of the Mountains will now reach the ears of music lovers through a different form of media. The longtime show recorded monthly in Marion’s Lincoln Theatre will get a second national audience as it made its radio debut Saturday.

With a live audience, Song of the Mountains has been taped throughout its tenure and broadcast across the country on public television stations.

Thanks to WETS-FM, a public radio station on the campus of East Tennessee State University, the show that celebrates bluegrass, old-time, and Americana music will be distributed via the PRX network to other public radio stations in the U.S.

Talking about the move Wednesday, Tim White, the show’s longtime host and coordinator, said, “We’re all fired up about that.”

White credited Tony Treadway of Creative Energy in Johnson City, Tennessee, and Wayne Winkler, WETS station manager, for helping the idea become reality.

White recalled Treadway noting that similar shows have a presence on radio and he wondered how that could be accomplished for Song of the Mountains. An ETSU alum, Treadway reached out to Winkler.

White had every show on DVD. With minor edits, he said, they’ll become one-hour radio shows.

The first show launches today, July 2. The weekly broadcast will continue to air Saturdays at 1 p.m. on 89.5 WETS-FM.

Treadway secured funding so that WETS will be able initially to offer the broadcast for free to 60 other NPR stations across the country, White said.

With many of those stations streaming their programming, White said, “We can reach everybody.”

He also hopes as new people discover Song of the Mountains it will help rebuild audiences that he said are still slowly building back up to their pre-COVID numbers.

Song of the Mountains, White believes, serves as an ambassador for Marion, Smyth County, and the Southern Appalachian. For instance, he said, someone living in Utah can learn about the region and its music. A news release about the addition of radio broadcasts, said, “Song of the Mountains was born out of the desire to present, share and preserve the rich musical heritage of the Appalachians, where country and bluegrass music was born.”

The host is also pleased that the show can better reach shut-ins and other people who aren’t able to attend the performances in person.

Born in 2005, White said, he believed then that the show would be a good project for a year or two. “We’re still here,” he declared this week.

Though funding is often a challenge, White said, his passion for show hasn’t waned. “Every day is an adventure. I’m truly blessed,” he said.

He praised the show’s crew and the musicians who perform. He noted that many legends have taken to the theatre’s stage, including Dr. Ralph Stanley, Bill Monroe, Doc Watson and Tom T. Hall.

Tonight, Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys will headline this month’s concert taping. Singer-songwriter Michael Reno Harrell and entertainer Justin Mychals will also perform.

A work of the Appalachian Heritage Music Foundation, Song of the Mountains produces new episodes on the first Saturday of each month at The Lincoln Theatre. White reflected, “I couldn’t think of a better place to be than The Lincoln.”

He urged people to attend a show even if they don’t recognize a performer. White promised it will still be fun.

Song of the Mountains radio broadcast is underwritten by the Johnson City, Tennessee, Convention and Visitors Bureau and ETSU.

Learn more about the show at SongOfTheMountains.org.