UVA program continues to help people lower consumption of sugary drinks

On hot summer days, an ice-filled drink seems to be just what the doctor ordered. However, health experts want to help folks make sure that not too many of those icy beverages are filled with sugar.

University of Virginia School of Medicine researchers have created a tool to help people slowly cut the number of sugary drinks they consume.

iSIPsmarter is a web-based program developed by those researchers. The News & Messenger first reported on the study’s launch last fall. Since then, iSIPsmarter has been helping Southwest Virginia adults reduce their consumption of sugary drinks as the researchers study the program. So far, the trial has enrolled 170 adults, or about 70% of its goal.

For anyone who hasn’t signed up, there’s still time to take part.

Not only have individuals been signing up to take part in the trial program, but Southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia employers have joined the effort, offering the program to their employees and clients.

The UVA team is excited by the developments. “This not only provides individuals with the tools to consume fewer sugary drinks, but also to provide organizations with a free, robust wellness opportunity they can share with their employees,” said a UVA press release.

“We have had great success partnering with numerous organizations across Southwest Virginia to offer iSIPsmarter,” said Dr. Jamie Zoellner, lead investigator on the trial. “We’re seeing very high engagement with the web-based programs and receiving positive participant feedback related to improvements in sugary drink behaviors.”

Mountain Empire Older Citizens (MEOC) has seen significant interest both from its clients and employees. Michael Wampler, executive director, told UVA, “As an organization, which places a premium on wellness for those we serve and for our employees, we have been delighted to encourage participation in iSIPsmarter among our staff. We know reduction of sugar consumption is such an important measure in dealing with many health conditions, and iSIPsmarter provides education plus support and encouragement to help people cut out sugary drinks.”

Judy Miller, MEOC’s care coordination director, reported, “One of our employees who participated found the text messages invaluable to keep her on track. She also reported losing about 20 pounds over six months.”

Weight is only one health factor that is linked to sugary drinks. Last fall, Zoellner said the consumption of sugary drinks is definitely an issue this area’s residents need to address. She and her team have been working on the problem for about 10 years. It’s so important, she said, because the drinks can contribute to cavities and other oral health problems, diabetes, and heart disease. Research is now coming out, she said, that indicates sugary drinks may be linked to several forms of cancer.

Zoellner is sympathetic to those who struggle to cut their sugary drink habits. She noted that some drinks are part of the culture. Sweet iced tea is a widely celebrated hallmark of Southern life while Mountain Dew and Dr Pepper have strong ties to area communities. Mountain Dew is currently the subject of an exhibit at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol.

Zoellner understands. Last week, she reflected, “For many people, sugary drinks have been a lifelong habit and quite hard to break. Our iSIPsmarter program is designed to help individuals set reasonable, personalized sugary drink goals and decrease gradually over time. We typically don't encourage people to go cold turkey or quit their sugary drinks all at once as this has a tendency to backfire. By using this small steps approach, we have successfully helped hundreds of individuals decrease their sugary drinks and improve their health. Our past participants have reported that the iSIPsmarter content, personalization, and daily accountability has been key to their success in decreasing sugary drinks.”

She’d welcome anyone who would like to cut down on sugary drinks or any company or organization that would like to help its people to join the study.

Zoellner said, “Employee wellness programs are a great way to improve the health and wellbeing of a workforce. The science is clear that sugary drinks is a big contributor to many chronic health problems, such as weight gain, heart health, dental problems, and even cancer. These health conditions can impact the productivity and health care costs of organizations. Since iSIPsmarter is a fully digital program, staff can access and complete the program at a time and place that is convenient to their own schedule. Even the research and evaluation components are completely remote on the telephone and online, so staff never have to travel or take time off work to join the study. Our goal is to make participating in iSIPsmarter a low resource opportunity for organizations, yet our hope is that it would have high impact among staff who drink too many sugary drinks.”

iSIPsmarter evolved from the original SIPsmartER health education program delivered in several Southwest Virginia counties, which was designed to help residents improve their diets and achieve a healthier weight. According to the release, these counties saw reductions in sugary drinks of about 20 ounces per day, helping some people lose weight and improve their quality of life. By combining the lessons learned from SIPsmartER with modern technology – such as providing health information online and through text messages – iSIPsmarter is designed to be more convenient.

Partners working to promote and test this program include the Community Health Center of the New River Valley, Mountain Empire Older Citizens, TriArea Community Health, and the Virginia Department of Health.

How to Get Involved

The team behind iSIPsmarter team plans to complete recruitment by this fall. Zoellner said that the team hopes to fill the remaining 70 enrollment slots over the next several months. She encourages any adult who is interested in taking part to visit the iSIPsmarter website and learn more about the study details, benefits and incentives.

Interested individuals can join the study by visiting isipsmarter.org and completing an interest screener. Organizations interested in learning more about offering the program to their employees can contact Donna Brock at djbrock@virginia.edu or 434-962-5870.

The program is funded by a five-year, $3.4 million grant from the National Institute of Minority Health and Health Disparities. One of the 27 Institutes and Centers of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), NIMHD addresses health disparities in health status and health care delivery for rural, low-income, racial, and ethnic minority groups and other populations.