It was a successful afternoon for the Slaughter sisters of Willis as they joined several hundred riders from all over Southwest Virginia at the St. Jude Rodeo Extravaganza barrels event in Dublin on June 18.

Alison Slaughter, who was the 2022 National Barrel Horse Association Youth 3D Champion, rode her horse Hanna to third place in the Teen 3D event and fifth in Open 3D.

Marlee Slaughter on Hanna was the Reserve 2D Champion.

Jasie Marie Slaughter rode Cotton and was the Youth 3D Champion.

A 16-year-old homeschooled high schooler, Alison has been riding most of her life.

“I started riding when I got my first pony at my first Christmas in 2007,” she said. “I was 10 months old. My dad (Jason Slaughter), my mom (Alicia Slaughter), grandma and grandpa (Debbie and Tommy Slaughter) taught me the most in my early years of riding.

“My favorite memory is when I bought my very first barrel horse at nine years old. She won me many buckles and trophies. She is still going strong at 30 years, teaching other little girls how to ride.

“I think the best part of riding is the relationship you get with your horse. I also love working with babies, they are so much fun, willing to try anything and do anything you ask them.”

A devout Christian, Alison likes to quote and live by scripture from Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”

She said, “I tend to look to that verse the most when I’m struggling with my horses and life.”

The Slaughter sisters make a unique trio of excellent riders and Alison enjoys the opportunity to ride with them and compete with them.

“I love spending time with them and see them improve,” Alison said. “Marlee is determined and loves to try new things. Jasie Marie and Cotton have improved so much the past two years.

“They are a great team. I’m very proud of Marlee and Jasie Marie, they are the best sisters a girl could ever ask for.”

Anyone sponsoring or hosting an equine event in Floyd County or the surrounding area, and anyone with information about our local competitive riders, may submit their information to dtfullerhorses@yahoo.com and it will be included in this column.