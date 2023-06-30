Nonprofit and local officials celebrated the opening of the Floyd County Humane Society Shelter this month alongside the public and litters of puppies and kittens.

FCHS’s Open House and ribbon cutting on June 14 formalizes the nonprofit reaching its shelter milestone after more than 20 years of operation.

The shelter, located at 2136 Franklin Pike SE, has proved successful in quickly finding animals homes, re-homing pets and being a long-term home for some felines that have been there for too long, including Mr. Pretty Kitty — one of the shelter’s first residents, who did not find his forever home during the June 14 event.

Nonprofit officials that attended the ribbon cutting include Vice President Sarah Sowers, President Patrice Irish, Treasurer Mary Jane Huber and Secretary Melissa Shaw, alongside members of the Board of Directors such as Lynn Gregory, Carol Moates, Mary Weeks and Anna Simms.

Learn more about FCHS, its efforts and how to get involved at www.floyhumanesociety.org.