The Smyth County chapter of the Salvation Army raised more than $30,000 during its Christmas season Red Kettle Campaign, according to Rob Keene, who heads the unit.

The Marion Walmart station collected $14,836 to lead the way. Collections at Marion’s Food City totaled $7,876, and the Chilhowie Food City station brought in $2,390. The Saltville Food Country station added $1,388 to the total, and the Atkins school station collected $523.

Contributions mailed directly to the charity brought the campaign total to $30,740.

Salvation Army officials said they were pleased with the results considering the lingering impacts of the pandemic, a late start at one location, and a shortage of bell ringers at another, but many members of the community stepped forward with contributions to help the unit to meet emergency financial needs for scores of Smyth County residents.

“We want to express our gratitude to all who helped with the 2022 campaign,” Keene said. In addition to the businesses that hosted the kettle stations, the campaign received assistance and support from The Bank of Marion, the Smyth County News & Messenger, and VFW Post 4667. Also, dozens of individual volunteers braved the cool weather to ring the bells. Other volunteers collected and counted the money.

“And, of course, we want to thank all the generous people who dropped their donations into the kettles or sent checks to support the work of the Salvation Army,” Keene said. “This is a community where people are willing to step up and help their neighbors in need.”

A volunteer recognition dinner is tentatively planned for Nov. 16.

Keene noted that the local unit added a new service in 2022 by providing funds to elementary schools to use in buying clothing when children arrive inadequately dressed for the weather.

“The most common need we address is hunger. People who qualify for this benefit receive a credit for food purchases at local grocery stores. Other needs we address include utility assistance, home heating fuel, gasoline for stranded travelers, temporary lodging, rental assistance, medications, eyeglasses, and personal needs for people who lose their homes to fire,” Keene said.

Anyone needing assistance or interested in volunteering may contact the local Salvation Army chapter by calling 276-783-8757. Donations to the Salvation Army may be made at any time by mailing a check to the unit at Post Office Box 133, Marion, VA 24354.